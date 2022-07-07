Kylie Jenner was mocked for making a serious spelling mistake in new post as fans question her mom Kris’ home education skills

KYLIE Jenner has been mocked for making a serious spelling mistake in a new post as fans question her mother Kris’ home schooling skills.

A recently resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians portrays Kylie, 24, complaining to her parents about feeling behind in her classes.

The misspelling occurred as Kylie shared video of herself making a sandwich for her boyfriend and father of daughter Stormi, Travis Scott.

Inserted into her Instagram story, the recording began with the Hulu star showing every possible ingredient she could fight.

Ingredients included three different types of bread, two separate bottles of mustard, a jar and container of pickles, as well as an assortment of meats.

Kylie captioned the video: “bae said I want a sandwich.”

Fans on Reddit quickly drew attention to the Los Angeles native’s misspelled “sandwhich”.

One person commented on “Sandwich *****”, with the abundant asterisks representing a correction of the spelling error.

While someone else replied: “I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who noticed it lol”.

A second Redditor posted something similar, the correct spelling of “sandwich”, along with the sandwich emoji and an upside-down smiley face emoji.

Another fan re-released Kylie’s signature spelling of the bread-meat-bread delicacy while others progressively added worse spellings of the word, including “sandwitch”, “sandwish”, “sammich” and finally just “smwch”.

A fourth fan took the spelling mistake as a good sign, writing “at least we know that every now and then he publishes his social networks [media]”.

As another person added, it’s a “really underrated way of writing it”.

One Redditor jokingly commented that Kylie “should have continued her class”.

As another fan simply wrote, “this is Kris Jenner’s preschool for you”.

“I’m judging Kris and Caitlyn! Kylie was literally crying for a better education and they just shut her up and sent her back to work, ”commented a fan referencing a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

CONTINUE… AT SCHOOL

The clip recently resurfaced and featured a high school-age Kylie expressing her frustration at feeling “stupid”.

The clip begins with Kylie and sister Kendall, now 26, having ice cream with their parents.

Between bites, Kylie claims she doesn’t know “a thing” when referring to her science class.

He continues adding: “How frustrating it is [if] do you miss a lesson do you miss an entire chapter? “

Kendall tells and replies: “We don’t miss it just to lose, we miss it because we’re working”

Mom Kris, 66, admits: “You miss you because you have a job.”

Kylie Cosmetics founder continues: “I want to work, I want to do it but it’s so hard to keep up.”

Then she continues, holding back her tears, “I sit there in the classroom and I don’t know anything… and it makes me feel so stupid”.

“Everyone is on a different level from me,” Kylie adds, wiping a tear away.

Later in the conversation, Kylie asks for a tutor so she can be at her “level”.

She reveals: “I want to do good in school … really bad”.

THEY TAKE A BITE

It wasn’t just the spelling mistake that got the fans talking, as one person wrote: “This must be the first sandwich I’ve ever made .. all the toppings are still sealed.”

And another added: “Imagine patting yourself on the back for making a sandwich.”

On top of that, some Kardashian fans thought Kylie should have brought her personal chef back to life as they called the sandwich “lousy”.

In the video, Kylie was shown that she layered pickles, onions, peppers, meat and cheese on an Amoroso.

He tagged Travis in that story and then showed his, which included peppers, mayonnaise, pickles, cheese, onions, and more.

In a later story, the 24-year-old showed her sandwich, with a Coke, and said, “It’s so good.”

The reality star then filmed himself eating while Travis and his daughter, Stormi, played in the background.

Kardashian fans noticed how disgusting her concoction was and ran to Reddit to tear it apart.

‘LOUD’

A Reddit user posted his Instagram Stories on the platform and fans criticized his sandwich choices.

“I think it’s interesting how all the ingredients are brand new… as if you don’t already have any of these toppings at home? Lol, ”one fan said.

“Why so many different brands of sandwiches? Why so many packages? Are you feeding a troupe? ” asked another.

Other fans have simply said that the combination of ingredients looks “so disgusting”.

Some fans have suggested that he should stop eating “farm food” and bring back his personal chef.

“Why is he so excited about making a sandwich? Lots of photos and videos for what? ” someone asked.

A fan replied to them: “Give her a break. It is the first time that she has eaten peasant food ”.

“With all that money, why don’t you keep your own chef?” asked a Reddit user.

