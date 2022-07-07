Kylie Jenner shows off her amazing postpartum body in a tight nude dress on the set of the second season of the Hulu show

KYLIE Jenner showed off her amazing body after giving birth while filming the second season of her family’s Hulu show.

The 24-year-old reality star welcomed her second child, a son, in February with Travis Scott.

And five months after birth, Kylie proudly flaunted her curves in a tight nude dress on set.

The beauty mogul wowed in a one-shoulder flounce dress with matching ruched boots and gloves.

She styled her dark hair in a swept back hairstyle and framed her features with minimal makeup.

The mother of two had dressed up for the second season of The Kardashians, posing next to her trailer on set and in her dressing room.

On Wednesday she posted the stunning shots on Instagram and simply titled them: “Days on Set with @kardashianshulu”.

Kylie welcomed her son in February, although she hasn’t announced the baby’s name yet.

She admitted that she and Travis changed their second child’s nickname.

The beauty mogul wrote on his Instagram story: “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf.

“We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere ”.

Kylie was recently praised for showing her “stretch marks and extra weight” on her body after giving birth.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was lauded for “normalizing normal bodies” when she shared a photo of her stomach with her son’s feet resting on it.

NORMAL BODIES

Kylie posted the shot of the bottom of her baby’s feet on her tummy, taking the photo from above.

Her fans took to a Kardashian Reddit thread to praise her for sharing the reality of bodies after giving birth.

One wrote: “As a mom, I love the rawness of this photo. The tight skin, the postpartum belly, the little extra weight. I love it”.

Another added: “I love that he posted this. Normalize normal bodies “.

“For women who have such large platforms, this is the kind of content we need from them! I love him so much!” a third party sent.

Another fan said: “Honestly, this is probably the best photo I’ve ever posted.”

