Kris Jenner, 66, shows REAL leather in unedited photos as she was spotted in a rare relaxed look with sneakers in Paris

KRIS Jenner kept it real as she went shopping in Paris on Thursday during the city’s annual Fashion Week event.

The 66-year-old mom stepped away from the fashion festivities to do some research with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kris shocked fans by showing off her real skin in unedited photos, boldly displaying her natural lines and wrinkles, as well as the usual blemishes.

The Kardashians star emanated granny vibes, as she wore a colorful checkered long sleeve blouse, black dress pants, and comfortable trainers.

Corey kept it casual with a white logo t-shirt, black shorts, and trainers.

She completed the outfit with a fisherman’s hat, sunglasses and a gold chain necklace.

GLAM GALA

Kris has been more revealing lately when it comes to her real skin.

In May, she showed up naturally at another famous fashion event: the Met Gala.

In the Gala red carpet photos, Kris looked like she had put any makeup aside, giving fans a glimpse of her true skin texture without modifications or filters.

Online fans praised the grandmother’s open look.

“Everyone saves it before it’s deleted from the Internet!” one person joked, referring to the time the family tried to get the unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian’s bikini off the web.

They added, however: “Actually, he’s perfectly fine for his age. The makeup is heavy, but I guess that’s what you need for those heavy lights.

One commentator said: “Quite refreshing to see it like this, actually”, while one agreed and wrote: “That’s what I’m saying !! Nice to see it without filters ”.

LEATHER TO WIN

A month earlier, Kris showed off her natural skin texture during a session with a Beverly Hills dermatologist.

She looked fresh as she displayed her glowing complexion and had her hair pulled back from my face.

The reality star shared a photo of herself undergoing a laser treatment, captioning: “The laser before the laser.

“Thank you @ simonourianmd1 for always taking such good care of you!”

In another, she displayed her rejuvenated complexion, writing: “Results! All done!”

PHOTOSHOP FAUX PAS

All of this comes after the Hulu star was accused of heavily editing her photos in an attempt to blur her actual skin tone.

Fans were abuzz after a red carpet photo of Kris was posted on Reddit along with a photo of her being captivated by her daughters Kendall’s products and Kylie Jenner’s makeup line.

The thread, titled Before Kendall and Kylie Cosmetics and After, was filled with fans tearing up Kris for her egregious use of Photoshop and more.

“Wow, the contrast between the first photo (where it looks good!) And the Barbra Walters Vaseline on the lens filter x 100,000 in the IG posts,” one wrote at the time.

Weeks later Kris was called up again after a photo of her looking “40 years younger” alongside her daughter Kim, 41, was shared on KKW Fragrance’s account.

In the shot, Kris wore a black polo shirt and leggings as she sat on a white sofa next to Kim, who was wearing a nude bodysuit and leggings.

“Do they think we won’t notice? Kris looks in her early 20s here, ”one fan said.

