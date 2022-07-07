Kourtney Kardashian’s “parental attachment” style caused problems in her relationship with Scott Disick, expert reveals

KOURTNEY Kardashian follows the “parental attachment” style and could be the cause of the problems in her relationship with Scott Disick, an expert revealed.

Kirsty Ketley, a mother of two and a parenting expert, had previously told The Sun US how Kim’s “koala parenting” style was responsible for her children’s “hateful behavior”.

Meanwhile, he also revealed how his sister Kylie Jenner’s “self-discipline” parenting, which allows Stormi to choose bedtime, is as bad as it sounds.

He has now delved into the technique chosen by Kourtney, 43, for children Mason, 12, Penelope (known as P), nine, and Reign, seven.

Here’s what Kirsty has to say …

Kourtney Kardashian is often criticized for her parenting, most recently for taking her children for a ride in her husband Travis Baker’s classic car while they weren’t safely tied up.

But while she might make some questionable decisions when it comes to her kids, some of Kourtney’s parenting is very supportive within the parenting world.

This is her advocate of Parental Attachment, a method that has become increasingly popular with parents in recent years.

“It came naturally to me; I didn’t plan it, ”she previously told Redbook magazine.

And this is so often the case with Parental Attachment.

Simply put, it’s all about constant physical proximity and being responsive to your baby, which includes baby wearing, sleeping together, and long-term breastfeeding.

The thinking is that by responding to the baby’s needs in a reactive way, you help him feel safe.

Pediatrician William Sears and his wife Martha formally developed the method in the 1980s.

The central idea is a secure parent-child attachment, achieved by being sensitive and responsive, paves the way for their independence and secure adult relationships.

It’s something all parents would want for their kids, and like Kourtney, it feels natural which is why it has become such a popular way of parenting.

Parents don’t need to follow all the practices the style outlines and there isn’t a checklist, so parents can take what they think works and leave the rest.

As there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to parenting, this is welcoming.

But if you’re wondering, here are the main features of this approach:

Keep the baby close often (baby wearing)

Encourage a nourishing touch (kangaroo and skin-to-skin care)

Breastfeeding on demand

Avoid a strict feeding schedule imposed by adults

Responding to a child’s cries

Being sensitive and responsive to a child’s emotions

Co-sleep

Many parents have no plans to sleep together, wear the baby or breastfeed long-term, have ideas that they can put the baby down whenever they need it, and visions of their baby sleeping happily in the crib.

But as Kourtney explains, the reality of having a baby is often very different from expectations.

“When I had Mason, co-sleeping happened naturally. It’s what worked for all of us to get more sleep, so I quickly accepted it, ”mom told Redbook.

In a later piece for her lifestyle site Poosh, Kourtney added: “I remember having moments where I tried to get him to sleep in his own bed.

“Many nights it started in his room and worked its way into ours.

“I finally hugged a family bed and followed his lead for when he was ready to sleep in his room.

“When he was seven, he started sleeping in his room alone.”

How to sleep together safely For the first six months, the safest place for your baby to sleep is in a crib or cot, in the same room as the mother. But if, like Kourtney, you decide to sleep together, here are some things Kirsty says she remembers. Keep pillows, sheets, blankets away from your baby or any other object that could obstruct your baby’s breathing or cause it to overheat.

Avoid leaving pets or other children in bed

Make sure the baby can’t fall out of bed or get trapped between the mattress and the wall

Don’t sleep together if you or your partner have been drinking, smoking, or taking drugs

Do not sleep together if your baby was low birth weight (2.5 kg or less) or premature (before 37 weeks)

Do not sleep with your baby on the coach or chair

If you fall asleep while breastfeeding, place the baby on your back immediately after waking up, preferably on a separate bed sleep surface

This is definitely a positive that many parents will reconnect with. But what other advantages are there to using the Parental Attachment style?

It has been shown to lessen the effects of parental stress on a child, reducing the likelihood of emotional and behavioral problems due to these stresses and help children regulate their emotions more effectively, which can mean fewer tantrums.

Babies who have a secure attachment are said to become not only more confident but also smarter.

Small children with secure attachment have been shown to score better on intelligence tests, and research children who received skin-to-skin care in the first few weeks had better sleep patterns as they got older.

So what about the cons?

Some feel it can negatively impact other relationships in a parent’s life.

Sleeping together can mean that a parent is sleeping in another room, for example, and may feel neglected, as did Scott Disick, 39, during his son Mason’s early life.

Attachment Parenthood can also be seen as a privilege for those who do not have to return to work.

However, Kourtney is a great example of how Parental Attachment can work, often putting her family first to keep that bond secure (as seen on KUWTK in 2020, when she decided to take a break from filming to focus on being mom), while still managing to work.

Kirsty Ketley, 41, from Surrey, UK, is a parenting counselor at Aunt K’s Childcare and mom to Ella, nine, and Leo, five.