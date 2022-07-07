Kourtney Kardashian takes FIRST look at season 2 of the Hulu show after fans demanded that the “boring” series be “canceled”

KOURTNEY Kardashian got his first look at the second season of Hulu’s The Kardashians after fans demanded the cancellation of the “boring” series.

Fans recently shared their theory as to why the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sequel will soon be taken out of the air.

Kourtney, 43, posted an inside look at the show’s footage on her Instagram story.

In the photo, Poosh’s founder captures a picture of her Star Waggon hair and makeup trailer in a studio lot.

Star Wagon trailers are a staple of any film production in Southern California.

Kourtney captioned the photo, “[big eyes emoji] @kardashianshulu “.

While it appears that production on the second season of the Hulu series has already begun, many fans weren’t too thrilled with the product that was the show’s first season.

‘WORST SHOW EVER’

Recently, some Kardashian fans have criticized Hulu’s reality series as “boring” calling it “the worst show ever” and calling for cancellation after just one season.

The Kardashians hit television screens after the family’s famous breakup with E! in 2021 with the first episode of the series to be released on April 14, 2022 on Hulu.

The Hulu original features Kourtney along with sisters Kim, 43, Khloe, 38, and mom Kris, 66, as well as younger siblings Kendall, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 24.

The final episode of the first season aired on June 15, and fans weren’t happy.

Fans have turned to Reddit to voice their complaints with the first season and say it should be canceled.

One fan wrote: “I have fast-forwarded at least 1/3 of each episode.”

“It’s so dryyyyy,” they continued.

Another wrote: “If they get a second season I’ll be amazed because the first season sucked so much.”

One fan complained that the show spent too much time with Kim, saying, “I loved KUWTK, it was fun, unpredictable, light and chaotic in the best way.”

“This new show is just a long ad and a campaign about how awesome Kim is. I am so disappointed ”.

Many agreed that the show spent too much time on Kim appearing on SNL.

One fan wrote, “SNL’s storyline which is as long as 3 episodes was too similar to the fact that I don’t even think his own family cared that much that it was that long.”

Others think this season has been just a warm-up of things to come.

“Expect more Pete, the time of the Met Gala, the wedding, Khloé could go on, Kylie is a mother of two and Kendal showing more of her personal life in the second season,” one fan predicted.

‘MONEY ALWAYS MATTERS’

There will be a second season of The Kardashians after the family signs a multi-year contract with the streaming company that includes 40 episodes.

It is not yet known when the second season will debut.

According to Variety, the reality show’s salary is worth at least $ 100 million.

Momager Kris Jenner told the magazine that the green deal was all the motivation the family needed to open the doors to the cameras once again.

“Money always matters,” Kris said when asked to restart the show. “I think anyone would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore.”

END “TWO” SOON?

Fans recently shared their latest take on what they think will cause The Kardashians to be canceled.

One turned to Reddit to claim that the show is too “fluff”, writing, “Does anyone get the feeling that the new show is barely diving into anything? I feel disappointed in every episode because nothing is happening.

They continued: “I know a lot of things are usually fabricated to make it interesting, and the old show produced it, but that’s what made it fun to watch. With this new show, I always get to the end of the episode and feel like nothing has happened.

“They drag the storylines over multiple episodes, like Kim’s appearance at SNL doesn’t need to be multiple episodes, but it was the basis for the first few. I was thrilled with the Hulu series and I like the style they are using, but overall I’m disappointed, ”admitted the user.

Others rushed to the comments to share their theories about the poorly rated show.

“It’s really nothing more than huge publicity for them and their colleagues on the show,” said one person.

“Yeah, they’re barely showing anything,” agreed a second.

A third fan railed: “THIS! I think you hit the mark. They don’t really have to try as hard as they did in the first few seasons of KUWTK. They have all the money now and they have a fan base. I also feel that the Hulu show is really dragging and not as fun as the first KUWTK was. ”

“Spot on,” a fourth person said briefly, while another guessed, “I think they are running into plot timing issues.”

“It’s a great long weekly commercial that sells their companies. And that’s it, ”one finale complained.

