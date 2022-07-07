Kourtney Kardashian ‘K’ tattoos on Travis Barker’s arm

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t done wielding the tattoo gun.

On Wednesday, Poosh’s founder shared a photo of her latest masterpiece: a “K” inked next to a heart on her husband Travis Barker’s arm.

“Some of my best work,” she captioned the shot in her Instagram stories.

The Blink-182 drummer, who reposted the photo in his Stories, is famous for his full body tattoos and his wife, 43, is now behind at least two of the projects; last year, she inked “I love you” on her arm.

The 46-year-old musician also has many tattoos dedicated simply to his spouse, including the words “You’re So Cool!” on his thigh (rumored to be in Kardashian’s handwriting), his name on her heart and the imprint of her lips on his arm.

When Barker and Kardashian got married in Italy in May, the bride even wore a bridal veil embroidered with a giant Virgin Mary and the words “respect for family loyalty,” a nod to the giant inked design on Barker’s head.

A closer look at Barker’s new tattoo.kourtneykardash / Instagram

The rocker’s latest tattoo comes a few days after he was hospitalized for pancreatitis; As Barker shared on social media, the “life threatening” health scare is the result of complications after an endoscopy.

The star has now returned home (and to work) and has received flowers from multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner family following his hospital stay – plus a more permanent gift from his wife, it would seem.

