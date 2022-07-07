Kourtney Kardashian inks Travis Barker’s arm with “K” tattoo after admission: “My best job”

Ads

Leaving my mark – again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are returning to normal after his hospitalization and for this couple that means tattoos.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 6, the 43-year-old Kardashian star shared the “K” ink she put on the 46-year-old rocker’s arm.

“Some of my best work,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram Stories along with the tattoo snap, which also includes a heart.

Barker confirmed on Monday July 4 that he was home from the hospital after being hospitalized on June 28 in the midst of a battle with pancreatitis.

“Travis is doing much better, well enough to be able to get out of the house for the 4th of July and spend time with the kids. They had a nice relaxing beach vacation, ”an insider told Us Weekly exclusively. (Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler and close to 23. former queen of the show – old daughter Atiana De La Hoya.)

The Blink-182 drummer revealed on Saturday 2 July that he “developed excruciating pain” after undergoing an endoscopy on 27 June.

“During the endoscopy, a very small polyp was removed in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram. “This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am very, very grateful that with an intensive treatment I am currently much better ”.

Kardashian, who married Barker in California on May 15 and again in Italy in the same month, reflected on the “scary and exciting week” in a statement.

“Our health is everything and we sometimes take it for granted how quickly it can change,” wrote the founder of Poosh. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

More recently, the source told us that Barker is “taking it slow until he’s fully recovered.”

“Travis is following doctors’ orders,” the source said. “Kourtney is there for him 100% and is truly the best support wife.”

This is certainly not the first time Barker has gotten a tattoo in honor of his love for the Kardashian. In May 2021, she wrote “I love you” on her arm. She also has her full name and lips inked on her body.

