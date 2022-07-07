Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler are reportedly not in a relationship “of any kind”

Ads

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally decided to be together, longtime friends almost instantly reunited their families, including children from their previous relationships. The Kardashians star dated Scott Disick from 2006 to 2015, during which time the couple welcomed three children: Mason (12), Penelope (10) and Reign (7).

Travis is co-parent of his two children – Landon (18) and Alabama (16) – with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. During their four-year marriage, Travis also helped raise Shanna’s daughter Atiana from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar de la Hoya.

Since Travis and Shanna’s divorce in 2008, the couple seem to have managed to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. However, Shanna reportedly got off to a rough start with Kourtney.

Here’s everything we know about Shanna and Kourtney’s feud.

Source: Getty Images

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker in 2007

Kourtney and Travis, or “Kravis,” met when the Blink-182 artist moved to her Calabasas neighborhood in Hidden Hills. After years of being neighbors, their friendship grew and they began spending more and more time with their respective families. But Travis and Kourtney were platonic as Poosh’s founder pursued other relationships. However, their romance blossomed in early 2021, and in February they went Instagram official.

Despite 13 years having passed since Travis and Shanna’s divorce, Shanna hasn’t shy away from expressing her views on the bond between Kourtney and her ex. In addition to accusing Travis of having an affair with Kim Kardashian, Shanna said that Kourtney and the Kar-Jenner clan negatively affected her family.

“My family is broken because of this family, and now my children are alienated from each other because of another sister in this family,” Shanna told TMZ in May 2021.

While Travis allegedly tweeted his ex-wife about the situation, he and Kourtney got over it and got married in May 2022. However, that doesn’t mean Kourtney is ready to form a friendship with Shanna anytime soon.

“Kourtney and Shanna don’t communicate,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “Shanna supports Travis and Kourtney’s relationship and they are co-parents with Travis, but Shanna and Kourtney don’t have a relationship or friendship of any kind … They have very separate and different lives, and the kids are very independent, so they just don’t never cross “.

Though Shanna likely won’t be making a friendship with Kourtney anytime soon, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant has expressed concern about her ex-husband during a recent health problem. In June 2022, Travis went to the emergency room after complaining of abdominal pain. The musician was eventually hospitalized for “life threatening” pancreatitis, with Kourtney at his side.

Source: Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

Travis’s health condition apparently forced Shanna to work to repair her relationship with him and Kourtney. Upon hearing the news, she said she had nothing but good wishes for her little dad and his new wife.

“Thanks to everyone who has contacted my ex and the father of my children with concern,” Shanna told Us Weekly in June 2022. “I know she is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife, Kourtney.

