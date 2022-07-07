Know all the films that were recorded in the sanctuary of Machu Picchu

Know all the movies that were recorded in Machu Picchu. Photo: Composition

The beauty of the landscapes and tourist places of Peru are not alien to the admiration of the world. That is why many of the sites belonging to the Peruvian territory have been part of movies where the beauty of the site has been appreciated.

Not only Hollywood was caught up in the landscapes of the country, but also Bollywood and other international productions such as Netflix. Machu Picchu has undoubtedly been the favorite destination for producers.

In actuality there are five films that were recorded in the citadel of Macchu Picchu and a Disney cartoon inspired by this sanctuary. Meet them below.

– DIARIES OF A MOTORCYCLE:

It was directed by Walter Salles, a Brazilian director who made this film successful. The story tells about the 1952 trip, in which the popular Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara and his friend Alberto Granado made to South America.

The actors who embodied the characters were: The Mexican Gael García Bernal and the Argentine Rodrigo de la Serna, respectively. During the film, the two characters travel more than 14,000 kilometers, between Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Venezuela. in his step Peru did not hesitate to record iconic scenes in Cuzco and Machu Picchu, being surprised by the spectacular Inca architecture.

Diary of a motorcycle. Photo: Capture

UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN

A recent film, produced by Tondero in the company of the Netflix platform. This is the first official Peruvian film on Netflix. The story has as protagonists the Peruvian actress Stephanie Cayo and the Spanish, Maxi Iglesias. Likewise, Bruno Ascenzo was the one who directed the film.

ENDHIRAN (THE ROBOT)

Bollywood is the Indian film industry and also has recorded film in Machu Picchu, Cusco. The story depicts the life of a scientist in love who receives instructions to build a robot, but everything goes out of control when the robot begins to humanize and have feelings, to the point of falling in love with the wife of its creator, that is, the scientist. Machu Picchu appears on several occasions, and they did not hesitate to dance inside the citadelgiving a unique touch to the narrative.

The Google Street View team touring the ruins of Machu Pichu, in Peru

MAX HAS DISAPPEARED

Its recording took place entirely in Peru. The story is about a boy named Max who, together with his father, travels to Peru to visit the Machu Picchu Ruins, But not everything goes as planned. Along the way, Max accidentally wanders off and runs into a mysterious man who delivers a message. The young tourist did not understand the content, so he leaned on a young local to discover the meaning.

Movie Max has disappeared. Photo: Capture

THE SECRET OF THE INCAS

Launched in 1954, under the direction of Jerry Hopper and starring Charlton Heston, is known today as one of the Hollywood classics.

The protagonist plays Harry Steele, an adventurer who searches for an Inca object in Cusco and in the ruins of Machu Picchu.

This film was the inspiration for George Lucas and Steven Spielberg to give birth to Indiana Jones.

Yma Sumak, one of the most recognized Peruvian artists in the world, He was part of the cast and gave life to Kori Tica.

Yma Sumac. Photo: Capture

THE INSANITIES OF THE EMPEROR

It is a film produced by Walt Disney that achieved great success to the point of creating a series and episodes where they narrate more “stories and madness” of Kuzco.

The format is animated, and it details the story of a young Inca emperor who is transformed into a llama and in order to become human again, he will need to trust a village leader. Macchu Picchu Y other places are shown in all their splendor under the animation.

