Kim Kardashian was mocked for “pretending to eat” at a high fashion dinner after sparking concern over severe weight loss

KIM Kardashian was mocked for pretending to have dinner with a full face mask at a Paris Fashion Week event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was previously criticized for wearing the menacing mask while modeling Balenciaga’s haute couture.

Now 41-year-old Kim has been at the center of fan jokes after sharing a photo of pretending to eat while attending the high fashion night.

The reality star used her Instagram feed on Wednesday night to share photos from her night in Paris.

The TV personality showed off her black sequined couture dress and platinum blonde hair covered in a weird full face black mask.

The post also featured a video of Kim’s runway, wearing a sleek, silky black Balenciaga dress with angular heels for the runway.

The mother of four shared photos with friends and her outfits to prepare for the haute couture show.

Later, the founder of SKIMS posed alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, her daughter North, nine, and longtime family friend Cici Bussey.

But fans were more concerned about the group’s latest photo, which showed Kim sitting at the dinner table at the formal event.

In the image, the Hulu star posed in her seat while donning the huge black mask, holding a fork to her face.

COMMENT OF THE FAN

The utensil had no food and the social media star’s face was completely covered, leading fans to tease her for faking the meal.

“How do you eat with your mask on, Kimberly !?” one asked with a laughing emoji.

“Smelling the food maybe,” he joked for a second.

A third observed: “The lean legend doesn’t eat”, while a fourth agreed: “It doesn’t, that’s why it’s so thin.”

“As it always does; simply holding onto the food and taking small bites of air, ”suggested a fifth.

“It’s called the mask diet,” explained one ending.

MASKED WOMAN

In addition to the mockery involving her eating habits, fans also slammed Kim’s mask calling her “creepy.”

The reality star obscured her features with the dramatic black accessory while attending a dinner for Balenciaga in Paris on Wednesday night.

The Instagram model went completely undercover in the mask, which got stuck all over her head and curled under her chin.

Her critics criticized the look and begged Kim to stop wearing masked clothes.

One wrote on Reddit: “This reminds me of American Horror Story.”

Another posted: “Well… at least it’s on topic, giving me flashbacks to that disturbing Balenciaga show.”

A third posted: “I can’t handle this shit anymore. Please make it stop ”.

Yet another commented: “How disappointing and boring IMO. It reminds me of his Peter Pan shadow costume ”.

The user was referring to Kim’s controversial head-to-toe dress for last year’s Met Gala.

For the event, she wore a curved black T-shirt underneath a dress with jersey boots, pants, jersey gloves, a dramatic train and a mask that hid her entire face.

ON THE TRACK

Meanwhile, the founder of SKIMS faced further setbacks during her trip to Paris for her “boring” runway show at Balenciaga.

She took to the catwalk for the Haute Couture show alongside Bella Hadid, 25, Nicole Kidman, 55, and Dua Lipa, 26.

Kim looks stoic and poised as she modeled one of designer Demna’s new styles for Balenciaga’s 51st couture collection during her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Critics said she had a “dead look” and was “the least interesting to look at”.

MINI SWEATER

The model’s trip to Paris came after she admitted losing 21 pounds in just over a month, amid her family’s fears of being “the skinniest she’s ever been.”

