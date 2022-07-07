Kim Kardashian puts Barnsley on the map, after he was slapped on his famous butt

KIM Kardashian put the Yorkshire town of Barnsley on the map, slapping her on her famous butt.

The reality star’s curvy cheeks were adorned with a list of 24 made-up tour dates, with the former mining community being the first landmark.

Until yesterday, Barnsley’s celebrity ties were practically limited to cricket referee Dickie Bird, who is the subject of his most famous statue, and Manchester City footballer John Stones.

His Grimethorpe Colliery Band appeared in the 1996 box office smash Brassed Off, starring Ewan McGregor.

But it gained global exposure yesterday when Kardashian, 41, appeared in a black backless Balenciaga leotard for over £ 2,300 leggings.

She arrived at the fashion label’s shop in Paris showing the dates of her fake band, the Speedhunters.

Listed after Barnsley, there were other concerts in venues such as Angers, Ciel and Bellegarde in France, Neipel in Germany, Boras in Sweden and Kerang in Australia.

The tour dates are said to be simply a nod to the birthplaces and birthdays of the brand’s team, although the Barnsley fashionista’s identity is unknown.

Residents of the city – population 90,000 – were surprised by the cheeky snort.

A prankster joked: “Well, it’s the ass of nowhere!”

City museum staff were pleased, posting, “Kim Kardashian hanging around with Barnsley on her butt isn’t something we expected to tweet about.

“Thanks Kim for putting Barnsley on the map.”

Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter North are in Paris for Haute Couture Week, with shows scheduled to date.

HOME OF DICKIE BIRD AND PARKY

BARNSLEY has little connection to fashion, but pranksters like to show off their underwear by hanging it from the brass statue of his famous son, cricket referee Dickie Bird.

The mining town, known for its Grimethorpe Colliery Band, is linked to Michael Parkinson, union boss Arthur Scargill, comedian Charlie Williams, and 1969 film Kes.