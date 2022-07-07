Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and other celebs

We already know that you have probably found out on Instagram how incredible the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. The city of love has managed to set the bar very high because, in addition to demonstrating that it is one of the iconic cities in the world of fashion with its ‘french chic’, it has brought together many celebrities who have taken to the catwalks to parade in this edition of the ‘Haute Cuture’. Specifically, they participated Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell.

Despite each of the dresses that we have seen in the ‘celebs’ is unique and has its own personality, they wanted to follow the same line with some details. For example, they all wear gloves up to the elbows or their arms covered with black clothing. In addition, they accompany it with black stockings, providing a lot of elegance. For footwear, they have worn the same black heelwhich does not have many centimeters either and is more comfortable to walk in addition to stylizing the figure due to its design.

here we have one part of the parade of each of them in the following order: Bella, Dua, Kim, Nicole and Naomi. Although Bella is already an expert on the subject of catwalks, you are going to freak out with the talent that all the others have, we loved it!

In order not to break the same order, we teach you all their ‘looks’ so you can see them better and even zoom in if you need to. The images have been published Balenciaga on his Instagram profile so if you want to gossip some more ‘look’, they have all.

Bella Hadid

A dress with a ‘bandeau’ style neckline and bare shoulder in a VERY striking shade of green.

Dua Lipa



Yellow… Either you love it or you hate it. A very tight and short dress, combined with dark stockings and elbow-length gloves.

kim kardashian

Simply with a very Kim dress, marking the waist well.

Nicole Kidman

Incredible. Her dress couldn’t be more flattering on her and the sheen of her silver dress made her shine even more on the catwalk.

Naomi Campbell

There are no words. Can it be more spectacular? The design of the dress manages to attract the attention of anyone.

What was your favorite? for us it is too complicated to decide after how well you all have done… We want to see this more often, ‘please’!

