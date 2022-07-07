Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman Walk for Balenciaga and Outshine Paris Fashion Week

Paris has become the center of fashion in recent days, on the occasion of haute couture week. An opportunity that has brought together the most recognized faces in the sector, and that has surprised everyone with one of the most surprising Balenciaga fashion shows to date. For her second signature show, Demna Gvasalia, she has upstaged everyone with a totally unexpected bet: taking celebrities to the catwalkalong with well-known international models, and Danielle Slavik, one of the iconic faces of the house in the 60s who paraded again for this occasion.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa They have been some of the most surprising faces of this parade full of glamour, and with the DNA of the firm very present.

Thus they paraded through the impressive Balenciaga salons wearing the latest haute couture collection of the house, becoming the absolute protagonists of the event and fashion week. In this new collection, a common thread was seen between the past and the future, where a nod was made to the work of the founder of the house. “It begins in the future and then sinks into the past, in the Infanta dresses that were later the origin of the house”said Demna.