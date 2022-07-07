Kim Kardashian and North: mom and daughter look with nose ring

P.little mini-me’s grow up. And they are more and more like mothers, not only in their look but also in the choice of accessories. It is an example of this North West: the Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter accompanied her famous mom to Paris Fashion Week. And here she showed off a total look just like her mother’s. She proving that she is already a small star.

Kim Kardashian and her mini-me

During the Paris fashion week, the social network star and entrepreneur walked the runway for Balenciaga. Admiring her from the front row were her daughter North, now always with her in glam events, and her mother Kris Jenner. Then mother and daughter changed clothes for the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show.

And here they sported an identical look. Same oval-shaped sunglasses and pinstripe suit for both. Skinny tie for North, simil nude neckline for Kim. But what caught the eye was an accessory that was impossible not to notice.

With the nose ring

In fact, mother and daughter showed up at the show complete with a nose ring. Not just any piercing, though. But a ring connected with a chain to the necklaces of both. Kim connected it to the heavy choker to which two other chains were attached, complete with earrings. North, on the other hand, to the silver necklace she wore around her neck. A rock and daring style, sported together by mother and daughter.

In the footsteps of mom Kim

After all, it is not the first time that the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West imitates her mother’s look. All the girls do it a bit, who usually like to browse their mother’s closet. Of course, Kim Kardashian’s clothing is certainly not that of just any mom.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

But North knows this and loves playing little diva. Her mother, then, never misses an opportunity to put her at the center of the scene. Is she preparing the way for her that she will walk alone in a few years?

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED