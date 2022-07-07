Kim Kardashian accused of lying to fans in new Allure interview after insisting she NEVER received lip fillers

KIM Kardashian was accused of lying to fans in a recent interview with Allure.

The founder of SKIMS told the publication that she has never received lip fillers before.

Kim recently spoke to Allure about her new skincare line, her new hair color, her SKIMS line, and more.

But one thing that really impressed Kardashian fans was when she said she never used lip fillers.

After the interviewer described that she had extremely long eyelashes and looked almost like an anime, they asked the mother of four what she currently has on her face.

“A little bit of Botox,” she told the publication.

After pointing to the space between her eyebrows, she told Allure that she is “cold actually”.

“No filler?” they asked.

“No fillers,” Kim replied.

“Your lips and your cheeks? No filler? ” they asked again.

He replied: “No filler. Never filled either of them, never “.

After Kim denied that she had eyelash extensions, she further expanded on the type of cosmetic surgery she got.

“No. I have never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara today. I have never filled my cheeks. I have never filled my lips, ”said the founder of SKKN.

He is lying!

Kardashian fans on Reddit don’t have it.

A fan captured that part of the interview, which was shared on Instagram, and captioned it: “No fillers? Yo, is this girl okay? “

Users on the platform almost laughed at his “confession”.

“He looks like a real alien these days and we have to believe it’s his natural look,” said one fan.

A second chimed in: “This is what’s so irritating. It’s bad enough that they set all these unrealistic beauty standards… but then they have the guts to lie and make women who absolutely can’t look this natural. .. they feel terrible about themselves. “

“I feel some of their lies are underhanded. Like when Kim said she had no butt prostheses when people asked her how big her butt got. Like yeah, you didn’t use butt implants, instead you got a BBL, ”said a third.

One fan said she definitely had a “surgical lip lift” which improved with botox.

“Of all the bullshit he says, this pisses me off the most. Do you think people are that stupid? It’s so obvious that she’s had multiple nose jobs, chin implants, buccal fat removal or cheek fillers, lip fillers, ”another replied.

Many others called her a “liar”, while some said she “will never tell the truth”.

TOO FILLING

In March, fans stumbled upon old photos of Kim, where her lips looked “normal” and then, recent photos where they looked fuller.

They said her lips were “much thinner” before she took the fillers.

Others called the tycoon SKIMS for getting fillers, while another person commented, “She looked beautiful in these photos! I’ll never understand why they all went crazy with fillers and Botox and the like lol ruined their faces.

Another fan said, “Can we please come back to this. Raising your lips shouldn’t be a fashion “.

So even though Kim denied it, fans are convinced she did something with her lips because they look very different than they did years ago.

OUT OF REACH

Kim claims she never used lip fillers is not the only thing that comes out of her interview.

The 41-year-old also revealed that she hates the look of her hands.

“I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before,” he said.

But according to the outlet, during the interview, Kim looked at her lap, adding, “I hate my hands – they’re wrinkled and disgusting. But I’ve lived life and changed so many diapers with these hands and pampered my babies with these hands, so I agree with them. “

“[Getting older] it doesn’t mean I won’t strive for perfection, but it gets to a point where you say, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else,’ ”he explained.

The TV personality added: “It’s hard to explain why I’m at peace, but I’d do anything to look and feel young anyway.”

Kim posed almost naked on the cover of Allure after fans worried about her petite build.

