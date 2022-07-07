Killing Floor 2 and the free games that the creator of Fortnite is giving away for a limited time | Free games

The free games of the week are here. Make sure you have a weekend full of fun with the video games that the online store of Epic Games Storewhich belongs to the company that created Fortnite. Right now, gamers can already get their hands on a copy of Killing Floor 2 on PC for a limited time.

From July 7 to July 14, all gamers who have a copy in the store of Epic Games Store they will be able to get hold of Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy, which will not need to be downloaded and installed on the PC to make them theirs, since it will be enough to claim them.

YOU CAN SEE: Goku in Fortnite: Dragon Ball Z characters would land in the battle royale, according to leak

In the case of Ancient Enemy, the online store describes it as a “card combat RPG game set in a ruined world where evil forces have already triumphed. Annihilate warped enemies with a huge variety of spells and abilities as you travel across devastated lands.” The video game only weighs 200 MB and you can download it for free from this link.

For its part, Killing Floor 2 is a title that you are going to enjoy from start to finish with your friends. It is an action and survival video game in which you will face hordes of bloodthirsty clones called Zeds who will seek to end your life.

YOU CAN SEE: Free Fire codes for today, July 7, to redeem for free characters and diamonds

The shooter has a cooperative mode for six players and another for 12 users in which you will fight in frantic games. The play can be fully claimed free and here we tell you how to do it.