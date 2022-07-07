Khloe Kardashian Shows Scott Disick $ 350 Romantic Gift After Fans Banged Him For Making Sexual Comments On NSFW

KHLOE Kardashian sported a $ 350 romantic gift from Scott Disick after fans criticized him for making an NSFW sexual remark to her.

Fans recently speculated that Scott, 39, may be secretly in love with his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloe.

Khloe, 38, shared the romantic gesture in her Instagram stories.

He preferred the post with an explanation, writing “I decided to go on a birthday trip with some of my brothers and their children”.

The Los Angeles native continued: “When I returned I had so many birthday flowers waiting for me. I am so incredibly grateful and blessed… the photos of the flowers are on their way ”.

Khloe then posted several photos of the flowers she received with one of these particularly striking photos.

The group’s second photo showed an arrangement given away by none other than the self-proclaimed gentleman, Scott Disick.

It featured several bright red roses and crimson hydrangea paired with yellow wisteria that complimented the scarlet blooms as the greenery embraces the rest of the floral arrangement.

The bouquet was created by famous celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, and although the arrangement was custom, the smaller pieces sell for around $ 350, which would place this unique birthday present somewhere firmly beyond that amount.

Khloe captioned the floral photo: “My sweet sweet @ letthelordbewithyou … You know me too well.”

Kardashian fans recently hinted that there may be more to Scott’s sweet gestures towards the founder of Good American.

With some speculating that Scott may have real romantic feelings towards his ex’s sister.

The reality star had a casual relationship with Kourtney Kardashian that lasted nine years.

The relationship produced the couple’s three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

One of Scott’s Instagram photos was recently re-shared on a popular Reddit board dedicated to Kardashians.

The black and white photo showed him and Khloe Kardashian looking strangely comfortable together while holding hands.

Fans rushed to the comment thread to give their opinion on the couple.

A Redditor commented: “I hope he can find a new normal with his role in the family now that Kourt is married and gone. [He] & Khloe have more chemistry than all of them tbh! “

Another fan wrote: “That awkward moment when you are with the wrong sister, hello.”

Viewing the nine-year-old Instagram post, it appears Scott shared a similar sentiment as he captioned the photo: “That Awkward Moment When You Realize You Have the Wrong Sister.”

The crush on Khloe seemed to continue when Scott posted a similar photo holding hands soon after years later she made Khloe her Woman-Crush-Wednesday when she shared a photo of her in a fishnet bodysuit and platinum blonde hair.

DIRTY DISC

Fans recently called Scott for making a suggestive comment about Khloe in a recent episode of the Kardashians.

While visiting the TV personality’s new Hidden Hills mansion, Khloe gave Scott a tour of her pantry.

The founder of Good American asked him if he wanted a snack, like a gummy bear.

Scott replied, “Only if it’s getting into your mouth … and you know what I’m talking about.”

Pupils of Keeping Up With The Kardashians then laughed at the bad joke.

Kardashian fans have moved on to the comments section on Reddit and criticized Scott’s raunchy sense of humor.

One fan said, “Ew, why does Scott have to be creepy in every single episode? It’s not funny?”

This isn’t the first time Scott has made “disturbing” comments to Brother Kardashian.

During a previous episode, social media users went wild when Scott demanded that Khloe be his “topless maid”.

While Khloe was cleaning up Scott’s dog mess, the Hulu star grabbed cleaning supplies from under the sink and got down on her knees.

While watching Khloe on the floor, Scott made some sexually suggestive comments towards the TV star.

He said, “Oh, there you go, come down, Khloverton. Get off”.

Khloe replied: “Yes, you will not leave the pee on the floor.”

Scott continued: “Do your thing; you look sexy, I’d hire you, if like, hot waitresses, topless waitresses or something like that. “

Khloe replied, “Okay, well, I wouldn’t be topless,” with Scott teasing: “You’d be spotless.”

