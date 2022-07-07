Kenneth Petty, husband of Nicki Minaj, is on probation

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to probation and house arrest in Los Angeles yesterday, July 6, for failing to register as a sex offender.

The 44-year-old man will have to pay one a $ 55,000 fine as part of the sentence. This also includes three years of probation and one year of home detentionas CBS News reports.

Last year Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, withdrawing his initial not guilty plea.

Previously, in 2019, he was indicted following his arrest for a car stop in Beverly Hills. There the police had found that he had not registered as a sex offender in the state when he had moved there from New York three years ago.

As previously reported, in March 2020 Kenneth Petty logged into the California database, which tracks the state’s sex offenders.

Although the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges, Petty faced federal charges from the Department of Justice for immediate failure to register. This is a requirement of the Sexual Offenses Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) of 2006.

Kenneth Petty’s judicial situation

The New York State Department has classified Kenneth Petty as level 2 sex offender, i.e. at moderate risk of recidivism. The man was convicted for attempted first degree rape in 1994more than two decades before marrying Nicki Minaj.

Last year Jennifer Hough, the 16-year-old whom Petty attempted to rape, has filed a lawsuit against the couple. The accusation was of “intimidation of witnesses, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, assault, beatings, sexual assault, and sexual harassment“. Petty and Minaj moved to California after getting married in 2019 and have a son.

Nicki Minaj stayed by her man’s side. In a 2018 Instagram post, she responded to those who continued to criticize her husband’s criminal past. “He was 15, she was 16… they were having an affair. Get off the internet, ”she wrote.

In a 2019 episode of Minaj’s Queen Radio show on Apple Music, she told her fans “you have to cover your husband with prayers,” before claiming that the charges against him are unfounded.



