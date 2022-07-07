Kendall Jenner supports Devin Booker’s NBA 2K23 cover in reconciliation rumors

Ads

Ex with advantages? Kendall Jenner recently showed her support for her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker with a repost that left fans wondering what the status of their relationship was.

The supermodel, 26, shared the cover of the NBA 2K23 video game on Thursday, July 7, via her Instagram Stories, in which the Phoenix Suns star, 25, dribbles a basketball between her legs.

While Jenner didn’t provide any additional comments or information in the post, the move led many to believe the recently separated exes were likely headed for a reunion.

The former couple first sparked rumors of reconciliation on June 26, in Malibu, California, when an eyewitness told InTouch that the couple “looked very comfortable” on their way out.

Multiple snaps from the release showed the duo sharing flirtatious looks as Booker showed a huge smile on his face as he talked to his ex.

The founder of 818 Tequila, for her part, also posted a nude photo that caught the eye of herself as she sunbathed the same day and the basketball player “liked” the post shortly after it is been shared.

In addition to the Malibu release, the former couple were again spotted on Friday, July 1 in the Hamptons, just two weeks after making headlines for closing. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star and NBA player arrived at McNamara’s liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET to pick up some booze for the weekend.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner John Angelillo / UPI / Shutterstock

“There was no PDA, but they both seemed to be in a great mood,” the source shared at the time, adding that Jenner stayed true to her brand by “buying a bottle of her 818 Tequila.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and professional athlete also purchased a case of Whispering Angel wine before leaving the store.

We first confirmed that Jenner and Booker were an item in June 2020 after being spotted at a Super Bowl party earlier that year. Though they’ve kept their relationship extremely discreet, the model gave fans a little taste of their romance in February 2021 for Valentine’s Day, just before she and the Michigan native celebrated their first anniversary.

“No, I don’t really just hang out with basketball players,” Jenner joked during the KUWTK reunion special that aired in June 2021. “I’m not ashamed to have a guy and I’m also a true basketball fan… I feel like if it were a private matter and that no one else can judge or know “.

The reality star also revealed that he would only publicize “serious” relations, telling Harper’s Bazaar in April 2017, “I think it’s something sacred.”

