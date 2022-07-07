Kendall Jenner promotes Devin Booker’s NBA 2K23 cover amid alleged breakup

Ads

Kendall Jenner supported ex-boyfriend Devin Booker on Thursday by reposting the cover of her video game on her Instagram story.

The cover of NBA 2K23 shows the Phoenix Suns star dribbling a basketball between his legs in the Arizona desert.

Though the supermodel didn’t add any extra comments, her support for the NBA star made fans question whether the pair had reconciled or not.

But Jenner wasn’t the only one to show some love on Instagram. A week after their alleged separation, Jenner embraced the single life by posting a completely naked photo while she sunbathed. Fans were quick to note that Booker, 25, “liked” the post on social media before “deselecting” it.

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH @ nba2k @ 2k,” Booker captioned his cover post. kendalljenner / instagram

The couple ended their two-year relationship in June 2022 after deciding not to be “on the same page” regarding their future following their stay in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.

“While they care for each other, Devin had no plans to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” a source told Page Six. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

Even after the breakup, the couple continued to spend time together. BACKGRID

But since the shocking announcement, the couple have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

The 26-year-old model and athlete were spotted at Soho House in Malibu, California, and were also spotted celebrating together at Michael Rubin’s Hampton home over the 4th of July weekend.

Booker and Jenner have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye, sharing little snippets on their social media accounts.

A spy told us that at Rubin’s party, “they looked like they were fine,” but did not delve into the status of their relationship.

Jenner and Booker started dating in 2020, but waited until February of the following year to make their Instagram romance official.

