Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker would be reunited

There is a clue that suggests that Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker have found themselves!

According to rumors in June, the 26-year-old model and 25-year-old NBA player had taken it a break in their relationship but in the last few days they have been seen twice together again.

First in a private club in Malibu, California, and then at the 4th of July party organized by Michael Rubin, the founder of the sports merchandising company Fanatics. The party was held in the Hamptons and many celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake and American basketball stars Draymond Green, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden.

An insider of AND! News said Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: “They came to the party together and they were together all evening. Were there with a group of friends but they didn’t try to hide that they were a couple“.

“Kendall held Devin’s arm most of the time and they were very cute together. Kendall looked very happy and laughed with him all evening” he added.

Last May, the supermodel had brought the basketball player to Italy at the marriage of older sister Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker. According to gossip, things would get complicated once back in the United States.

“They started to feel they weren’t aligned and they realized they have two very different lifestyles – said a source in the American magazines – Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time away. However, they have kept in touch and are keen on each other“.

The insider had already hypothesized a flashback: “Both are hoping to make the relationship work but for now they have broken up“.

The new cople alert between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker it was snapped in the spring of 2020, accomplices several sightings together. They had made love Instagram official on February 14, 2021that is the day of Saint Valentine.

Over the past few months, we have often seen them in the company of BFF Justin and Hailey Bieber: have for example celebrated the last New Year together.

