Keanu Reeves surprises ability to be normal

In a world like Hollywoodno one would be surprised to discover anecdotes where Keanu Reeves show some arrogance or a hectic and eccentric life, as seen in numerous stars with successful careers. But the truth is that the actor does not meet that profile at all.

through the character of Neoin the series Matrixor of John Wickin the saga of the same name, and without forgetting his role in Point Break, the actor of Lebanese origin has become an icon of action cinema for many. That is why you would expect fame to go to his head and what happens, however, is just the opposite.

The production of John Wick 4 suffered delays thanks to the pandemic, moving the 2021 premiere to March 24, 2023

After the success of the first three installments of John Wick, he works on the filming of the fourth. There he has coincided with the singer and actress, Rina Sawayamawho was surprised by the actor’s humility.

a super normal person

In an interview with the newspaper MeterSawayama commented, “Keanu is a super normal person, he is down to earth, calm and charming. It was great to be able to talk to him because he seems like one of your family members. One of my favorite memories was when we were training together in the gym. I loved being able to look at each other and say ‘this is horrible’. And I don’t do anything that compares to his job because he’s in the whole movie and I barely get out for a bit. Plus he does all his stunt scenes! action!”

That someone is surprised to meet someone normal can be disconcerting, even paradoxical. But not in high-budget cinema, where it is more common to deal with actors full of quirks, eccentric tastes and exotic routines.

On July 4, television producer Andrew Kimmel He coincided with the actor on a flight and saw how he allowed himself to be interviewed by a completely anonymous fan. Kimmel was surprised, like Sawayama, and recounted the anecdote on Twitter. In this case, what caught the producer’s attention was the naturalness and friendliness of the actor who, like him, had come from a transoceanic flight from London to New York.

The particular attitude of Keanu Reeves has been famous since 2011. Without the actor realizing it, a tweeter recorded him on the subway, giving a woman a seat with a large bag. The remarkable thing, more than the generous act, is that a star of his stature uses public transport, instead of a sports car, an SUV or other more exotic vehicles.

