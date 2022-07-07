Kanye West’s furious ex lashes out at Kim Kardashian in an Instagram rant

KANYE West’s ex Audri Nix slammed Kim Kardashian into a furious outburst on Instagram.

The singer, 27, accused Kim, 41, of copying her style after seeing the SKIMS founder wearing neon green leggings in Paris this week.

Audri said she rocked the look first, re-sharing photos of herself wearing very similar green leggings with built-in boots in July 2020.

She posted the snaps on her Instagram Stories Wednesday and wrote on the next slide, “Get me off your moodboard,” in a neon green print.

Audri then shared a screenshot of what looked like a text exchange with Kanye, where she sent him photos of her in leggings.

The Puerto Rican musician wrote: “This is all of me, I’m the fucking inspo.”

Kanye seemed to reply, “Love all your vibes.”

Kim wore the leggings on Tuesday during an outing with her and Kanye’s nine-year-old daughter North for Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye was linked to Audri in January when the two were photographed together on the balcony of a hotel in Miami.

A few days earlier, the rapper had been spotted with actress Julia Fox, with whom he dated for several weeks.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The exes have four children together: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Donda’s rapper has repeatedly criticized Kim and her parenting skills in public.

Earlier this year, she accused Kim of kidnapping their daughter Chicago, criticized the way she takes care of their daughter North, and said she thinks she teased her.

He also called his boyfriend Pete Davidson a “d ** khead”, threatened to “beat him” and accused comedian SNL of trying to “destroy” his family.

In February, Kanye leaked messages allegedly from Kim pleading with him to stop creating danger.

The text read: “You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and it will be all your fault.”

Another text, in a now deleted post, said: “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private?”

