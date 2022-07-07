Jumping Jack: what muscles to train and how to do it better

The jumping Jack, or jumping jack, is definitely one of the Warm up most used by physical education teachers, one that we have all done at least once in our lives along with jumps, circles and push-ups on the floor. Today, this basic gymnastic exercise is back in fashion thanks to the cardiovascular and functional circuitssuch as HIIT training (high intensity interval training) and Tabata, who not only use it in warm-ups and as preparation, like the jump rope (or Jump Rope, for English speakers), but they offer it in almost all circuits for beginners. If your memory fails you, here is a brief reminder.

what is the jumping jack

Scissor jump or cat jump involves moving arms and legs in unison. It is an exercise of explosiveness and cardio which is done by pushing various muscles. The jumping jack It can be used as a warm-up or to intersperse with other types of exercises to burn calories. Its strength lies in the fact that can be placed within almost any type of workout; either before doing a bodybuilding session or even in a very basic circuit (try doing 20 squats after a minute of jumping jack).

All the advantages of jumping jack

The jumping jack has the advantage of engage a wide variety of muscle groups, including calves, hamstrings, quads, glutes, abs, delts, lats, and all intercostals. In this sense, it is excellent as a warm-up for rapidly elevate heart rate, being a complete and adaptable cardiovascular exercise in all the most intense cardiovascular circuits (at the right speed, it can be really exhausting) or functional gymnastics (as a recovery element, which requires considerable skill). Nevertheless, usually included at the beginning of a training session What heating 2 to 5 minutes. Or it can be inserted at 20-40 second intervals during a circuit between full body exercises.

How to do the classic right jumping jack

Start from a standing position, with your feet together and your arms at your sides. The beginning is really easy, but the characteristic of this exercise lies in a combination of coordination, speed and jumping. From the initial position in synergy, jump, spread your legs and bring your arms above your head, continuously and without pause make another jump and return to the initial position. Repeat.

Performing this exercise only requires small precautions such as:

Keep the Straight back during jumps

during jumps Inhale when you open and raise your arms and exhale when you close your legs and bring your arms to your sides

can be added ankle and wrist straps to intensify exercise

Variations

To vary the training, small modifications to the movement can be made to obtain different variations that can be used not only to warm up, but also to incorporate a very effective cardio phase into circuit training.

jumping jack with squat

Start from a standing position with your feet together and your arms above your head. Perform a split-legged jump squat, keep your back straight and bring your hands to the ground. With another jump he returns to the starting position. Start with 20-30 seconds and work your way up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.

jumping jack with pushups

Start in a high plank position with your arms extended, hands under your shoulders, and feet together. Keep your back straight. As you lower your chest to the ground, lift off the ground, jump your feet out to the sides, spread your hands wider than shoulder-width apart, and do a push-up. Drop your chest as close to the ground as possible. He makes another jump and returns to the starting position. Start with 20-30 seconds working up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.

jumping jack with abs

Start by sitting on the floor with your knees hugging your chest and your feet raised. Slowly lower yourself to the ground, bring your arms up and extend your legs and body toward the ground. once down, open your legs and arms to form an X. He carries his legs, arms and head suspended and parallel to the ground. Start with 20-30 seconds working up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.

jumping jack cross-legged

Start in an upright position with your feet wider than your hips and your arms extended out to your sides with your wrists shoulder-width apart. Jump and cross your hands and legs alternately. Next, she opens and closes with jumping hands and legs crossed. Start with 20-30 seconds working up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.