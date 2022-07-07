Today, July 8, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, and clearly the most outstanding and famous is Thor: Love and Thunderfrom the hand of Marvel UKstarring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder next to Natalie Portman reprising the role of Jane Foster, who will become Thor, Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie and ruler of Asgard, and Christian bale as Gorr the Butcher God. Director Taika Waititi he also returns to play the alien Korg.

Then we leave you with the list of the movie premieres of the week that arrive in theaters today, July 8, 2022:

a-ha: the movie

Original Title: A-ha: the Movie

Year: 2021

Duration: 109 min.

Country: Norway

Direction: Aslaug Holm, Thomas Robsahm

Screenplay: Thomas Robsahm

Music: Songs: A-ha

Photography: Aslaug Holm

Cast: Documentary, interventions by: A-ha, Morten Harket, Magne Furuholmen, Pål Waaktaar

Genre: Documentary, Music Documentary

Three musicians, all of them in their fifties, go on tour again. They have fans of all ages and play sold-out stadiums around the world. They travel in limousines, stay separately in luxury hotels and have separate backstage dressing rooms each night. They’re just on stage together. Documentary that follows in the footsteps of Morton Harket, Magne Furuholmen and Paul Waaktaar: the musical band A-ha. The mission of the film is to find out why these three, friends since childhood, have become so cold towards each other. Something is totally rotten between them, but what?

blessing

Original title: Benediction

Year: 2021

Duration: 137 min.

Country: UK

Directed by: Terence Davis

Screenplay: Terence Davies

Music: Benjamin Woodgates

Cinematography: Nicola Daley

Cast: Jack Lowden, Simon Russell Beale, Peter Capaldi, Jeremy Irvine, Kate Phillips, Gemma Jones, Ben Daniels, Geraldine James, Joanna Bacon, Anton Lesser, Lia Williams, Thom Ashley, Kellie Shirley, Suzanne Bertish, Paddy Rowan, Calam Lynch , Harry Lawtey, Tom Blyth, David Shields, Edmund Kinsgley, Jude Akuwudike, Jamie-Lee Beacher, Stacey Lynn Crowe, Bobby Robertson, Ernest Vernon, Ben Steele

Genre: Drama, Biography, Literature, Homosexuality, 20’s

Siegfried Sassoon was a complex man who survived the terrors of fighting in World War I and was decorated for bravery, but on his return he became a staunch critic of his government’s continuation of the war. His poetry was inspired by his experiences on the Western Front and he ended up being one of the leading war poets of the time. Idolized by aristocrats and stars of the London literary and stage world, he had relationships with several men while trying to come to terms with his homosexuality. At the same time, broken by the terror of war, he made his vital journey a search for salvation, trying to find it in the conformity of marriage and religion.

Detective Conan: The Halloween Bride

Original title: Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome

Year: 2022

Duration: 111 min.

Country: Japan

Director: Susumu Mitsunaka

Screenplay: Takahiro Okura. Manga: Gosho Aoyama

Photography: Animation

Genre: Animation, Mystery, Adventure, Manga

This new film starts at the wedding of detectives Sato and Takagi, interrupted by an assault that ends up getting the worst of the latter. Meanwhile, a prison riot breaks out involving a bomber, and Rei Furuya crosses paths with a mysterious person in disguise who ends up putting an explosive collar on her. As Conan and his crew begin to delve into the facts, they become the target of a very particular group.

on the edge

Original title: Na ostrie

Year: 2020

Duration: 115 min.

Country: Russia

Directed by: Edward Bordukov

Screenplay: Eduard Bordukov, Aleksandr Egorov, Igor Gordashnik, Mikhail Kakuberi, Anton Sheenson, Anna Sobolevskaya

Cinematography: Mikhail Milashin

Cast: Svetlana Khodchenkova, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Sergey Puskepalis, Aleksei Barabash, Kirill Degtyar, Sofya Ernst, Hilda Karmen, Evgeniy Sytyy, Kristina Kucherenko

Genre: Drama, Sport

It tells the story of the two best fencers in Russia. Alexandra is number one in world fencing. Only Olympic gold stands between her and her story. A few months before the competition, many take her triumph for granted, but neither Alexandra nor her coach have counted on the impetuous arrival of Kira, an introverted 19-year-old who, despite her audacious style and lack of technique, has managed to place itself on the threshold of the elite. Thus begins a tough confrontation inside and outside the tournaments. As the fencing world watches in awe of this merciless duel, Alexandra and Kira know their rivalry threatens to go too far.

The Battle of Changjin Lake

Original Title: The Battle at Lake Changjin

Year: 2021

Duration: 175 min.

Country: China

Direction: Chen Kaige, Dante Lam, Tsui Hark

Screenplay: Huang Jianxin, Xiaolong Lan

Music: Elliot Leung, Wang Zhiyi

Cinematography: Luo Pan, Peter Pau

Cast: Kevin Lee, John Edward Lopez, Ryan Zheng, Wu Jing, Zhang Hanyu, Jackson Yee, Hu Jun, Zhu Yawen, Temur Mamisashvili, Huang Xuan, Diego Dati, Zhang Guoli, Jerry Li, Pierre Bourdaud, Pengyuan Shi, Dongjun Han , Rovaif Babar, CT Evans, Vander McLeod

Genre: Action, War, Korean War, 50’s

The Battle of Changjin Lake is an epic story set in the second offensive phase of the Korean War, in which Chinese soldiers won the Battle of Changjin Lake, in extreme weather conditions. The fighting between the United States and China took place from November 27 to December 24, 1950. In this bloody battle, with food shortages and a great difference in weapons, the Chinese troops managed to get ahead. They successfully blew up the Shuimen Bridge, resisting American aggression and helping Korea.

Lingui. sacred ties

Original title: Lingu

Year: 2021

Duration: 97 min.

Country: Chad

Address: Mahamat Saleh Haroun

Screenplay: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Music: Wasis Diop

Cinematography: Mathieu Giombini

Cast: Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro, Briya Gomdigue, Hadje Fatime N’Goua

Genre: Drama, Social Drama, Sexual Abuse

Set in a small town outside of N’djaména, Chad, the story follows Amina and her 15-year-old teenage daughter, Maria. Her fragile and deteriorated reality is further shattered when the young woman becomes pregnant and decides not to have the baby. In a country where abortion is not only condemned by religion, but also by law, Amina finds herself in a situation that she does not know how to deal with without harming her daughter.

mali twist

Original Title: Mali Twist

Year: 2021

Duration: 125 min.

Country France

Direction: Robert Guediguian

Screenplay: Robert Guédiguian

Music: Oliver Alary

Photography: Pierre Milon

Cast: Stephane Bak, Dioucounda Koma, Issaka Sawadogo, Alicia Da Luz Gomes, Bakary Diombera, Ahmed Dramé

Genre: Romance, Drama, Africa, 1960s, Romantic Drama, Colonialism, Dance, Politics

Set in post-colonial Mali in the 1960s, when the young people of Bamako dance to rock and roll newly imported from the West and dream of political renewal, ‘Mali Twist’ focuses on the characters of Samba and Lara. He is a young socialist who falls in love with the energetic Lara during one of her missions in the jungle. To escape her forced marriage, she secretly runs away with him to the city. But Lara’s husband will not allow it and the Revolution will soon bring them painful disappointments while they dream of a future together.

moneyboys

Original Title: Money Boys

Year: 2021

Duration: 118 min.

Country: Austria

Direction: CB Yi

Screenplay: C. B. Yi

Music: Yun Xie-Loussignan

Photography: Jean-Louis Vialard

Cast: Ko Kai, Chloe Maayan, Yufan Bai, JC Lin, Qiheng Sun, Yan-Ze Lu, Daphne Low, Mu Chen

Genre: Drama, Romance, Homosexuality, Prostitution

Fei engages in prostitution illegally to support her family, but when she realizes that they are willing to accept her money but not her way of life, the relationship between them breaks down. Through her romance with a Long boy, Fei seems able to find a new lease on life, but then crosses paths with Ella Xiaolai, the love of her youth, who confronts him with the guilt of her repressed past.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Original Title: Thor: Love and Thunder

Year: 2022

Duration: 125 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Screenplay: Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Story: Taika Waititi. Comic: Stan Lee, Jason Aaron

Music: Michael Giacchino

Cinematography: Barry Idoine

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Russell Crowe, Sean Gunn, Akosia Sabet, Simon Russell Beale, Sam Neill, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Clariza Vicente, Chayla Korewha, Sean Rohani, Mark Casimir Dyniewicz, Jason Jago, Aiden Mckenzie

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superheroes, Comic, Marvel Comics, MCU, Sequel

The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.