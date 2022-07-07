Julia Roberts’ romantic declaration of love on her 20th anniversary: ​​”I can’t stop…”

Julia Roberts is one of the mega stars of Hollywood. Every movie she stars in is a box office success, that’s why she doesn’t choose to join just any project. She had been missing for a while until her personal friend George Clooney asked him to join a new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradisewhich will allow her to be seen back on the big screen in a few months.

Meanwhile, the actress focused on her family life and caring for her teenage children, twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, who are currently 17 years old. The young people are the fruit of her beautiful love story with Danny Moderwho just celebrated their 20 years of marriage.

Julia Roberts with her husband and children.

Julia Roberts and the filmmaker met in 2001, during the filming of the film in which she starred with Brad Pitt, The Mexican. In that project, Danny he was the first assistant and director of photography, but he quickly became much more than that for the artist. However, she was in a relationship with Benjamin Bratt and he was married to a makeup artist.

The crush they felt was mutual and inevitable, so soon they both finished their stories and bet on love. A year later they began their relationship and shortly after they decided to go one step further, getting married on July 4, 2002 at a ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

“When I met Danny… I found myself. When I think about what my life consists of and what gives it meaning, or I wonder what it is that shines inside me, it’s always him, ”the actress said about her husband a while ago.

Related news

Now, on the occasion of such a special date as the 20th anniversary, Julia He dedicated some romantic words to Moder. In her social networks, she shared a photo of a passionate kiss between the two and accompanied her with some concise but sincere words.

Julia Roberts’ publication for her anniversary.

“Twenty. I can’t stop smiling, I can’t stop kissing you,” he said. Julia Roberts next to the postcard. With this statement, the star of Mona Lisa’s smile made it clear that passion and love can be kept intact for many decades.