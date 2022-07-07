Julia Roberts’ romantic declaration of love on her 20th anniversary: ​​”I can’t stop…”

Julia Roberts is one of the mega stars of Hollywood. Every movie she stars in is a box office success, that’s why she doesn’t choose to join just any project. She had been missing for a while until her personal friend George Clooney asked him to join a new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradisewhich will allow her to be seen back on the big screen in a few months.

Meanwhile, the actress focused on her family life and caring for her teenage children, twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, who are currently 17 years old. The young people are the fruit of her beautiful love story with Danny Moderwho just celebrated their 20 years of marriage.

