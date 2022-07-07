Juan Otero leaves America for Sporting de Gijón

It seems that the America would have found accommodation for one of the foreign players who were not included in the plans for the Apertura 2022 tournament. The Colombian winger, Juan Otero is located in Spain for close his signing with Sporting de Gijón, newly purchased equipment

Orlegi Group,

after his six-month stay in El Nido.

the player himself shared a story in which he pointed out his landing in Madrid and then published a photograph in which he was in Gijón.

the coffee grower was not included in the registration list for this tournament, after the arrival of the bombshell signing of the azulcremas, Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, who will take his position.

It should be noted that during the transfer market, America had reached an agreement with the Necaxa, but the winger refused to sign with the Rays.

Abelardo Fernandez, coach of Sporting de Gijón, asked his board for a reinforcement for the right wing and Otero was the first option. The Spanish team was recently acquired by the Mexican group Grupo Orlegi, who he already knows at the wheel from his time at Santos.

Numbers of Juan Otero in America

Juan Otero arrived at the last minute to America in January 2022 for the Clausura tournament, after the then azulcrema coach, Santiago Solari, request a right end as reinforcement. During his brief time in El Nido, the Colombian He played 11 games two of them in Liguilla and in their last three games they only saw activity in three minutes, one minute in each.

The 27-year-old midfielder only scored one goal with the blue-cream shirt, which was scored in a match against Mazatlán FC.

Before reaching Coapa, Juan Otero had a good pace during three tournaments with Santos, where he played three tournaments in which he scored four goals in 45 games.