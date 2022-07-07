Johnny Depp to Star in New Netflix Movie!

Johnny Depp will become King Louis XV in a new period film being prepared by Netflix

For several years, career Johnny Depp was complicated by the accusations of domestic abuse he faced from his ex-wife, AmberHeard, and then for the two very public defamation trials in which both stars battled. But now, it seems that Hollywood is ready to forgive the star of Pirates of the Caribbean and his next film has already been announced, which will be released exclusively for Netflix

What is the new project about?

According to the portal Bloomberg, Johnny Depp’s next movie will be a period story titled “The Favourite”, where the actor will play the king Louis XV, although more details of the plot and production budgets are unknown. This is the first time the actor will play a role. entirely in French.

This is the first movie that Netflix releases in collaboration with French film unions after the streaming giant pledged to invest €40 million to boost the local industry in 2022. For this reason, the tape will premiere in France in 2023 and it will take 15 months to reach the local catalog of the streaming platform, it is not yet known if they plan to launch it on the world market.

Filming began in early summer and was expected to last for at least 3 months. the filmmaker Maiwenn Le Besco will be the one to direct the film and co-star with Depp, since she will play Madame duBarry, the last lover of Louis XV.

Johnny Depp’s New Career

A few days after the verdict of the trial was known, Johnny Depp was photographed in France and it was rumored that he was working on this project. But this is not the only work that the actor has prepared, since for some time he has begun a close collaboration with the musician. Jeff Beck.

In fact, Depp did not attend the trial verdict because he joined Beck’s tour in United Kingdom. And just a month ago they announced that they are preparing to release a music album titled “18”, which contains several covers made by both artists, 2 original Depp songs and a song made collaboratively.

In addition, last year the actor premiered minamata, tape that was positioned as the third most voted film by fans at the 2022 Oscars, not to mention he starred in the animated series Puffin Impossible of Apple TV, which consisted of 250 episodes of 5 minutes. So we can say that Depp has been quite busy these years, and will be even more so.