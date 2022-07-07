Johnny Depp returns to the ring: it would be part of the sequel to a classic of the 80s

“Beetlejuice”: The 1988 film was directed by Tim Burton and featured Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder as part of its cast. (Warner Bros.)

About a month ago, the nightmare that crossed the life of Johnny Depp came to an end: after several weeks the 59-year-old actor achieved a victory in the accusation of his wife, also an actress Amber Heardwho claimed that Depp had used domestic violence towards her. The actor’s career Charlie and the Chocolate Factory he had completely stopped since before the trial.

pirates of the caribbean 6 It was the first of many films that decided to give Johnny the thumbs down and he was removed from the cast. Then the drop of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, in which he played Gellert Grindelwald (he was replaced by the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen). Hollywood turned their back on him and they dropped him from all the projects he was a part of.

Michael Keaton in “Beetlejuice” in 1988. He will be part of the sequel. (Warner Bros.)

He only had one movie left at hand, soon to be released, which he had to film in France where they gave him the chance to work despite the fact that there was no final sentence that would free him from the tremendous accusation that he was labeled as violent.

Now that the panorama is clear, Depp began negotiations to participate in the sequel to the film, Beetlejuice, made by Michael Keaton, Geena Davis Y Winona Ryder, among others. In this creation of Tim Burton, the actor would reunite with the director after that great film, Scissorhands.

Johnny Depp went through the worst weeks of his life during the trial. (Jim Watson/REUTERS)

This information was published on the site Giant Freakin Robotin which they stated that Johnny would join Beetlejuice 2 (I would take the name of Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian) but without confirming what his role would be in the film.

The first talks about the return of this story began in 2014 and Michael Keaton commented something about it in an interview: “I have written several emails with Tim, and I have spoken with the writer a couple of times, but really all there are sketches.” Luckily, the previous stage is already in the past and Beetlejuice 2 it would already be a fact in which they will participate Keaton Y Burtonand to which is also added Winona Ryder.

Winona Ryder in a scene from “Beetlejuice”, in 1988. The actress confirmed that she will return with her character in the sequel. (Shutterstock)

the actress of stranger things she played Lydia in the 1988 film and was enthusiastic about continuing the story. In an interview given to TheDailyBeast, Ryder I affirm that “ it’s not a remake. It happens 27 years later. And I have to say it: I love Lidia (your character). She was a part of my life and I am really interested to know what she has done 27 years later.”

with script of Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter), Beetlejuice 2 try to add to Deppalthough so far this has not been confirmed.

Johnny Depp, also close to recovering his role as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”. (DISNEY)



Johnny would also be in negotiations with the producers of the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean. In fact, a few weeks ago a representative of the actor told the chain NBC that Depp would have received a million dollar proposal from Disney to return in his role as pirate Jack Sparrow. Therefore, the race Johnny Depp is in full resurgence after having gone through the worst months of his life.

