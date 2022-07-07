Johnny Depp has another problem after the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp adds another problem after the possible economic troubles that he would be experiencing. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor issued a statement in which he claims to have suffered identity theft by other people. Everything, in the same week in which Amber Heard announced that he will appeal the verdict of the trial against him.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor denounces that several accounts on the Internet are posing as him at this time. Therefore, he decided to warn his followers of this situation.

“I don’t have any private or additional accounts on any platform,” he said. Johnny Depp by writing on his official Instagram account.

Likewise, he asks his followers to be cautious and not trust some people who could have taken advantage of the actor’s current media hype to get some kind of benefit.

“My team is working to combat the problem,” said the interpreter himself, sending a message of calm to all the fans present throughout the world.

Johnny Depp escapes, while showing his philanthropic side

Johnny Depp He tries to escape after a long legal process in search of relaunching his film career and also even in his performance as a musician.

In the year 2023, it is expected that Johnny Depp make a tour of some European countries with his band Hollywood Vampires, after betting again on music.

His popularity has also grown in recent weeks and he has sought to take advantage of this situation to carry out his work as a philanthropist. He recently made a large donation of money to a hospital in Australia.