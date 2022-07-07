Johnny Depp donated an extravagant figure to a children’s hospital through Heath Ledger’s NFTs

once it was over the lawsuit for defamation that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard, the actor “started a new chapter in his life”, as he himself described it. After learning that the verdict of the jury was in his favor, he celebrated with an exclusive dinner that cost a fortune and even announced the recording of an album with Jeff Beck. Recently, made a significant donation to the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundationin Australia, according to Daily Mail.

Through the sale of NFTs (Non-Fungible Token), Depp gave nearly $800,000 to various charities. In that sense, the profits were divided between the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charitythe Footprint Coalition and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation thanked Johnny Depp for his contribution (Crédio: Twitter/@PCHFWA)

In accordance with Forbesan NFT is a type of crypto token which is described as a digital asset that represents real-world objects such as art, music, and in-game items.

In this way, the Perth Children’s Hospital thanked the actor for his contribution through a message on Twitter. “The funds will have a profound impact in helping our children and their families”was read in part of the text.

The funds from the sale of this Heath Ledger NFT were part of the donation made by Johnny Depp to various civil organizations (Credit: Twitter/@HeathLedgend)

Among the NFTs sold, two images of the late actor Heath Ledger stood out, known worldwide for his portrayal of the Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight.

However, this It is not the first time that Johnny Depp allocates funds to non-profit organizations. In 2016, once he closed the divorce agreement with Amber Heard, after a stormy breakup, the actor donated $100,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

For its part, heardwho received US$7 million, as compensation for the separation, agreed that he would donate all the funds to two civil organizations in the United States. However, this did not happen, and during the trial, the fate of that money was part of the questioning when he testified on the stand.

Tesla billionaire founder Elon Musk, 50, donated $500,000 to the ACLU on behalf of Amber Heard when the two were dating in 2016 (Credit: splashnews.com)

The organizations that would receive the funds in equal parts would be the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), but only the latter had access to part of the promised money, with a disbursement of US$1.3 million.

As if that were not enough, during the trial it transpired that Elon Musk covered part of that disbursement. In context, the technology entrepreneur and the actress would have started dating after Depp’s divorce. It was during the declarations that the chief of operations (COO) of the ACLU, who discovered that the contribution of US$1.3 million was made with money from the tycoon, according to Daily Mail.

The testimony of Terence Dougherty, COO of the ACLU in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Terence Dougherty, also general counsel of the ACLU, detailed to the jury how the contributions that the institution received up to that moment were made. Heard handed over $350,000 directly, while Depp paid $100,000 – mentioned above – with another $350,000 coming from a fund at Fidelity, an investment company.

In this sense, Dougherty expressed that there was another payment of $500,000 made by the investment firm Vanguard, adding that it would be a “fund created by Elon Musk” and presented as evidence a set of emails where the businessman communicated with him about the funds that the actress had to deliver.