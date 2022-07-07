Johnny Depp denounces identity theft on social networks

The actor has made public a statement where he assures that he does not have any “private” account on social networks

Johnny Depp has issued a statement to denounce that they are supplanting his identity and that false accounts with his name circulate on the Internet.

The actor’s statement states the following: “Fake accounts have been made posing as me or people who work with me. I do not have any private or parallel accounts on any platform. These are the only pages managed by me and my teams where we share updates and communicate:-Instagram: @JohnnyDepp-TikTok: @JohnnyDepp-Facebook: @JohnnyDepp-Discord: @JohnnyDepp0854

I ask you to be cautious as it seems that these fake accounts can be unforgiving. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue. With love and respect,” the note concludes.

The 59-year-old interpreter, who laments this impersonation and that false profiles are made posing as him on his Instagram account, where he has more than 25 million followers. He has also thanked for the “support” and has insisted that his followers be “cautious”.

To this conflict, the actor is added that his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, has requested the annulment of the sentence in favor of the actor.

According to Heard’s lawyers, Depp was unable to prove that his career and reputation were affected by the mistreatment allegations. that the actress alleged in 2018.