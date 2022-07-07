Joao Rojas shines with a great goal in training (VIDEO)

Ecuadorian striker Joao Rojasbrand new reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey for the Opening Tournament 2022is already beginning to show the great talent he has, which caused teams from Liga MX to notice him from the last transfer market, as Club América did at the time.

Through social networks, the ‘Pandilla’ team showed off the great goal that Rojas scored in training this Wednesday at the Barrial, prior to the day 2 match against the Eagles on the ‘Steel Giant’ field.

Also read: Liga MX: Adolfo Ríos reveals the “hell” he has experienced after his sanction

“The magic of Don Joao Rojas! But that GOLAZOS was sent to save the Ecuadorian during the #Rayado Training”, the team shared on social networks.

It should be remembered that Rojas arrives at the “Gang” to cover the gap left by Colombian Duván Vergara, who is still on the team’s injured list and his recovery could last until the end of August and the beginning of September.

In addition to the Ecuadorian, Rayados was reinforced by Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre, who together with Funes Mori, will form one of the most fearsome attacks of the campaign.