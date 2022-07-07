Joan Laporta assures that he preferred Pumas over any other team in Liga MX

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​​​indicated that he is unaware of the conversations that the club has had with other possible rivals, such as América or Atlas, since Pumas was always the first option

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laportapointed out that “the real option” to play for the Joan Gamper Trophy was Cougarsteam of the MX League that he likes, with whom they have a good relationship and whom he considers to be a quality rival.

“The option was Cougars. Nor have we gone to sound the market. We have seen that the Pumas were willing, it is a team that we like, with which we have a good relationship and I am also sure that it will be a good football show with a Mexican team that always gives everything, apart from the quality they have, and not We have considered other options.”

Jaon Laporta praised Club Pumas de la UNAM, which will play Joan Gamper. AP

“In the Mexican market and in the Mexican league there are great teams, but the option that was presented to us, and the truth is that it seemed very good to us, was that of the Cougars and it is the one we have chosen” said Joan Laporta.

In addition, Laporta indicated that he ignores other conversations that the department in charge of organizing the friendly trophy has had, which the culé club celebrates annually, with teams such as América or Atlas, rivals that sounded in previous days.