Jennifer Lopez in Syracuse for Dolce & Gabbana, her yacht tonight in Ortigia

The yacht of Jennifer Lopez, diva of the pop world, guest of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show that will be held from 7 to 13 between Syracuse and Marzamemi will arrive between tonight and tomorrow morning.

This is confirmed by Alfredo Boccadifuoco, a Syracusan shipping agent. “It is a not very large yacht, about 40 meters long”, Boccadifuoco tells.

With Jennifer Lopez, according to rumors, there should be partner Ben Affleck. The arrival of Beyonce for the high fashion event would be fake news, while the presence of Mariah Carey and Monica Bellucci who will arrive by yacht is confirmed. Thus the Marina is filled with VIPs from all over the world and wonderful yachts, including the two from Dolce & Gabbana: the Queen of Italy and Fatima (both arrived two days ago).

Meanwhile, the wait is growing for the exclusive event in the next few days. Here’s what you need to know:

When

“Happy to host the 10th anniversary of high fashion for an international maison”. This is how Francesco Italia, mayor of Syracuse, commented in recent days, to our microphones, on the chat of Dolce & Gabbana that will involve not only the capital but also Marzamemi from 7 to 13 July.

Where is it

In the capital the interested places are: Piazza Duomo, Palazzo San Zosimo, the Archaeological Park of Neapolis, Fontane Bianche and the sea area near the Minaret.

Famous names

There will be many VIPs present, including Monica Bellucci (who played Malena in the film by Giuseppe Tornatore in Syracuse years ago), Jennifer Lopez who should be accompanied by her partner Ben Affleck and Beyoncé

Closed commercial establishments

According to what is known at the moment, in the places affected by the parade all commercial establishments will be suspended and a penalty could also be envisaged for violators of the prescription. Refreshments provided for closed rooms.

How mobility changes

From 6 of 23 June to 23:59 of 22 July: – Notwithstanding the ODCS n ° 420/17, the transit of vehicles interested in the events within the island of Ortigia.

From 8 of 23 June to 20:00 of 18 July 2022: – In Via del Teatro, on the right side of the direction of travel, the prohibition of parking with forced removal, except for vehicles involved in the events. – In Via Roma, on the right side of the direction of travel, in the section between Via G. Torres and number 104, the prohibition of parking with forced removal, except for vehicles involved in the events.

From midnight on June 27 to 11.59 on July 22: – In Riva della Posta, on the right side of the direction of travel, in the section between Via del Forte Casanova and street number 16, the prohibition of parking with forced removal, with the exception of for vehicles interested in the events.

From midnight on 29 June to 23:59 on 14 July: – Notwithstanding ODCS n ° 499 of 05/09/16, in Piazza Minerva, in Via Roma, in Piazza Duomo and in Via delle Carceri Vecchie, the transit and the parking of vehicles interested in the events.

From 29 June to 15 July, from 5 to 8: – Vehicles interested in the events are authorized to travel in the opposite direction of travel the stretch of via Roma between via del Teatro and piazza Minerva.

From 29 June to 15 July, from 4 to 8: – Vehicles interested in the events are authorized to travel in the reverse direction of via P. Picherali.

On 1, 14 and 15 July 2022, from 7 to 22: – In Via N. Bixio, in the section between Via Malta and Via Rodi, the prohibition of parking with forced removal on both sides, except for vehicles affected by events.

From midnight on 05 July to 20 on 15 July: – In Piazza Federico di Svevia, in the area in front of the faculty of architecture, it is forbidden to park with forced removal, except for vehicles involved in the events.

From 6 of 7 July to 4 of 12 July: – In Riva N. Sauro, in 150 blue stalls, the prohibition of parking with forced removal, except for vehicles involved in the events. Holders of the blue striped season ticket for Riva N. Sauro, on the aforementioned days and times, will be able to park for free in the Talete car park.

From midnight to 11.59 pm on 7 July: – in via del Faro Massolivieri, in the section between number 49 and number 31, the prohibition of parking with forced removal on both sides, except for vehicles involved in the events.

From 9 July 7 to 21 July 13: – On the Riviera Dionisio il Grande, on the right side of the direction of travel, in the section between number 64 and number 68, the prohibition of parking with forced removal, except for vehicles interested in the events.

From 9 July 7 to 21 July 13: – In Passeggio Aretusa, on the right side of the direction of travel, in the stretch between number 9 and number 10, the prohibition of parking with forced removal, except for the vehicles concerned to events. – In derogation from ODCS n ° 282/09, in Largo Aretusa, the transit and parking of vehicles involved in the events.

From 9 July 7 to 21 July 13: – In Viale Montedoro, in the stretch between Via A. Rizza and Foro Siracusano, the prohibition of parking with forced removal on both sides, except for vehicles involved in the events.

From 7 of 8 July to 7 of 9 July: – In Via E. Romagnoli, on the right side of the direction of travel in the direction of Via FS Cavallari, the prohibition of parking with forced removal, except for vehicles involved in the events