Jennifer Lopez and the touching declaration of love to Ben Affleck at the MTV Movie & Tv Awards: “thank you for true love”

Seldom Jennifer Lopez show your feelings for loved ones in public. It happened to the Mtv Movie & Tv Awardswhen she took the stage to collect her Generation Award.

Jennifer Lopez: words of gratitude for Ben Affleck

As MTV explains, Jennifer Lopez was awarded the award celebrating beloved actors whose contributions turned them into household names. On the other hand, JLo, in addition to a glittering musical career, presents a noteworthy filmography, having starred in the role of the protagonist in Selena And Hustlerswithout forgetting the various romantic comedies, including the most recent Marry Me. So, when it comes to taking the stage, Jenny from the block with long, loose hair and a dress made of a waistcoat and skirt on her feet, she rattled off a moving speech.

Together with those present, Jennifer Lopez allowed herself a journey through time. She said she was one lucky woman for having met and worked in films and together with wonderful people. According to JLo, she is only good when set mates make you better, and she is aware of it. Then, she went on to underline how in every character entrusted to her she has left a bit of herself and the personality that connotes her. This is because it is not possible to create the truth if you have not lived it firsthand.

Then Jennifer Lopez dedicated a thought to all those who gave her this life. That gave her joy and broke her heart. And here the reference goes (perhaps) to the story with Ben Affleck ended badly in the 2000s. She feels a sense of gratitude to both people who have been honest with her and those who lied to her. She has thanked true love and, after being moved by talking about her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, she turned to Ben to everyone who was waiting for her at home: she would be coming for dinner!

