Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally chosen who will be the best man at their next wedding

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announce they are engaged for the second timeafter having resumed their relationship last year, until now certain details of the dream wedding they plan have been leaked, Well, both are convinced that this time they will reach the altar and not like in 2004, when days before their link they ended their romance.

Recently, a source close to the couple revealed to Okay! Magazine that the Bennifers they have finally chosen the person who will be the best man at their wedding and although many would believe that the indicated one is the actor Matt Damon, a close friend of Ben Affleck, it is not so.

According to the informant, the one chosen for this special occasion was Casey Affleck, the actor’s younger brother, who was also recognized with an Oscar award.

“Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, will be invited to the wedding, but not in any official role. Ben’s brother Casey Affleck will serve as best man to him, while the couple’s children from their previous marriages will also be heavily involved.”he detailed.

According to the source cited by said mediaJLo and Ben want their wedding to be very special and intimate, so they have rejected innumerable proposals from magazines that want to buy them the exclusive, of what could be “The Wedding of the Year”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship official in July of last year after months of rumors.

Photo: Instagram @jlo

“Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement with an iron sign,” they explained.

Apparently the secrecy with which the couple has acted is such that their guest list will not know where the link will take place until days before it takes place.

A few days ago we let you know that the Bennifers were conflicting because they both had different ideas about what they wanted for their wedding And she was having a hard time giving in to her fiancé, because while she wants a lavish reception with more than 300 guests, he thinks of something simple with close friends and family.

How did Ben Affleck propose to Jennifer Lopez?

It was last April 8 when Jennifer Lopez He shared through his official page that he had engaged for the second time with Ben Affleck. Days later she revealed that It was in his bathtub where the actor proposed to her in the most spontaneous way.

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time. My head thinking about the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course that’s a Yes “, recounted the star of “Marry Me”.

JLo and Ben Affleck are convinced that this time they will reach the altar

Photo: Instagram

Recommended video: Jennifer Lopez talks about future plans with Ben Affleck