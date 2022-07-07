James Caan, The Godfather actor who played Sonny Corleone, has died

Hollywood legend James Caan, who played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died at the age of 82.

The actor’s family confirmed the death of Caan, who went down in film history after playing the eldest son of Vito Corleone.

According to the family, The actor died Wednesday night at the age of 82..

“It is with great sadness that we report that Jimmy passed away on July 6. Our family appreciates the love and heartfelt condolences and ask that you continue to respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. end of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

In addition to The Godfather, for whose first film James Caan received an Oscar nomination for the role of Sonny, the actor participated in other projects, such as Misery, The Golden, The Rain People, Brian’s Song, rollerball Y A Bridge Too Far.

Celebrities react to the death of James Caan, Sonny in The Godfather

On social media, celebrities like Rob Reiner (Stand by Me, The Princess Bride) mourned Caan’s passing.

Adam Sandler said he loved Janes and always wanted to be like him: “I am very happy that I got to meet you. I could never stop laughing while I was around this man. His movies were the best of the best. We will miss you terribly,” he said Sandler.

actor and director Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump, Of Mice and Men) also mourned Caan’s death: “I am heartbroken for his friends and family. It was great meeting him and calling him my partner.”

For its part, the official account of The Godfather shared a photo in memory of the actor.