James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ actor, dies at 82

james caanone of the best-known actors in Hollywood during the second half of the 20th century, He passed away last Wednesday, July 6 at the age of 82. The news was revealed this Thursday the 7th through the actor’s official account on Twitter.

Through a statement, you can read: “It is with great sadness that we announced Jimmy’s death, which occurred on the afternoon of July 6. The family appreciates the signs of love and condolences, and asks that the privacy during these difficult times“. The causes of the actor’s death have not been revealed.

James Caan/Getty Images

James Caan was born on March 16, 1940 in the Bronx in New York. Initially, he wanted to dedicate himself to sports, but acting soon caught up with him while he was studying at the Hofstra University where, precisely, he met Francis Ford Coppola (who would give his most memorable character in The Godfather).

He began his career in theater with some productions such as Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole 1961 with the leading role Peter Fonda. He then made the leap to television and film with his first big role in 1965 in Red Line 7000 by Howard Hawk, repeating collaboration a year later in The Golden alongside John Wayne and Robert Mitchum. In 1967 she appeared in count down by Robert Altman.

After a few years, he participated in his first film with Coppola entitled The Rain People in 1969. And by 1972, he was given the biggest role of his career: Santino “Sonny” Corleone in the first installment of The Godfather beside Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Robert Duvall between the protagonists.

In fact, James Caan had auditioned for the character of Michael (The same had happened with Robert De Niro). According to some reports, Paramount had approved the presence of Caan with this character, but after Al Pacino’s audition, the character was removed and Caan was given that of Santino Corleone. This was the only time that Caan received an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

Image: Getty images

Caan’s choppy run

Caan appeared in the first and second parts of The Godfatherand became an international star almost immediately which led him to play several characters that, to be fair, explored a narrative similar to Sonny’s: violent subjects as in Cinderella Liberty, The Gambler, Rollerball, The Killer Elite and more.

But it also appeared in some Romantic comedies What Funny Lady alongside Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif, or you eat horseman with Jane Fonda and Jason Robards.

James Caan in ‘Cinderella Liberty’ / Photo: Imdb

Caan was also known for turning down some pretty popular characters or productions. For example, it is known that he refused to be in three of the most acclaimed films in the history of cinema as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, apocalypse now Y Kramer Vs Kramer.

In 1981, he appeared in one of his most memorable roles in Thief by Michael Mann. After this came one of the darkest parts in James Caan’s life and career marked by the death of his sister and substance abuse. So much so, that they took it out of the movie The Holcroft Covenant (replaced by Michael Caine).

For almost 6 years, Caan stopped appearing in movies. But it all ended in 1987 at the hands of Coppola when he appeared in Gardens of Stone. And this allowed him to reach another of his best known and acclaimed characters. We refer to Paul Sheldon in Misery by Rob Reiner, the adaptation of the novel by Stephen King.

