James Caan dies, 50 years after being shot in ‘The Godfather’

Federico Marin Bellon Updated: 07/07/2022 20:59h

james caan, an actor with a long career, in which ‘The Godfather’ stands out on his own merits, has died at the age of 82. The character created by mario puzzo made him immortal under the direction of Francis Ford Coppola, although on the tape he dies riddled with an impressive violence. His career includes other fabulous titles, like ‘El Dorado’, and dozens of interesting movies.

The interpreter, born in the bronx New Yorker on March 26, 1940, died yesterday, but the news broke this Thursday thanks to his Twitter account: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s death on the afternoon of July 6. The family appreciates the expressions of affection and sincere condolences and asks that his privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time ».

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. end of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Caan will always be remembered for his role in ‘The Godfather’, like all those who participated in the film, but in his filmography they stand out ‘The Golden’ (1966), ‘A Bridge Too Far’ (1977), ‘Stone Gardens’ (1987) and ‘Misery’ (1990), among others. On television, she highlights her participation in the series ‘Las Vegas’, between 2003 and 2007.

Many stories have been written about the filming of ‘The Godfather’, which in 2022 has not stopped celebrating its half century of life. Some of them starring James Caan, initially selected to play Michael Corleone, a role that launched the career of Al Pacino. The actor says that it is true that the studio wanted to fire Coppola and that everyone knew the danger the filmmaker was in, but he maintains that they would not have allowed it. “There was a lot of pressure. One day Francis and Gordon Willis –director of photography– had a big fight. Enormous. Furniture was thrown away and things like that. I guess there’s a fight like that on every shoot, but we wouldn’t have stayed in the movie if Francis had been kicked out. We would have thrown his surrogate out of the 30th floor window.».

James Caan was oscar nominated (the reader already knows for which movie), to the Emmy and four times to the Golden Globe, but he did not achieve any of these great awards. Neither was he an actor especially appreciated by critics, despite his imposing presence, charged with a very physical energy, since he knew how to seduce the camera. His body denoted that he had been an athlete and, in fact, he played football at the public University of Michigan and was fond of martial arts.

Michele Carey and James Caan in ‘El Dorado’ (1966)

James Edmund Caan was the son of Jewish immigrants from Germany. In New York he graduated from the Neighborhood Playhouse acting school and among his teachers he had Sanford Meisnerwho developed his own method after learning from Lee Strasbergone of the forerunners of the ‘Method’ of Stanislavski.

‘The Golden’

His other masterpiece is ‘El Dorado’, a fabulous Howard Hawks western in which he was accompanied by Robert Mitchum Y John Waynewho, according to what Caan revealed, cheated in the chess games they played during filming breaks.

The public also remembers how bad his character was in ‘Misery’, directed by Rob Reinerwhere he played a writer kidnapped by an overly passionate admirer, Katy Batesout of mind Stephen Kingwhich he brilliantly adapted William Goldman.

With Coppola he worked on three other titles, ‘The Godfather. Part II’, ‘It rains on my heart’ and ‘Stone Gardens’, these last two good films that did not achieve the same recognition. In the sequel to ‘The Godfather’, naturally, his participation was residual.

After doing some plays, Caan landed his first screen roles in television series, one as well known as ‘The Untouchables’. In the cinema, she made her uncredited debut in another jewel of the seventh art, ‘Irma la dulce’ (1963), by billy wilder. Several more series followed, until she appeared, with a leading role, in ‘A Trapped Woman’ (1964), alongside Olivia de Havilland.

James Caan, in ‘The Gambler (1974)

After her first films with Coppola, in the 1970s she starred in titles by other great directors, such as ‘Lost in the City’ and ‘Funny Lady’ (Herbert Ross), ‘Rollerball, a near future?’ (Norman Johnson), ‘The aristocrats of crime’ (sam peckinpah), ‘The last madness’ (Mel Brooks), ‘A Bridge Too Far’ (Richard Attenborough). Even Claude Lelouch called him for ‘Another man, another woman’, a sequel that did not live up to the original. The decade culminates with ‘A free and wild rider arrives’ (Alan J Pakula) and the rare comedy of steven spielberg ‘1941’.

The 80s were less productive for him, despite ‘Ladrón’, of Michael Mannand the aforementioned ‘Stone Gardens’, with which Coppola rescued him from his darkest period, for the death of his sister and his own decline in drug use. ‘Misery’, already in 1990, may be his last great film, at a time when good roles as the main character were becoming scarce.

James Caan was married four times, toDee Jay Mathis (1961-66), Sheila-Marie Ryan (1975-76), Ingrid Hajeck (1990-94) and Linda Stokes (1995-2017). Of her five children, only Scott Caan turned to acting.

