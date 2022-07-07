Jaden Smith: That’s the disease he suffers from

JAdam Smith She was born into the spotlight and is part of one of the biggest families in Hollywood… not to mention one of the most famous. As you probably know, he is the son of Oscar winner Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Despite the fame of his parents, Jaden has been able to achieve success in his own way through his work as a rapper, singer and actor. He has won multiple awards, including an MTV Movie Award, and has been nominated for a Grammy.

Most recognize him from movies like “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Karate Kid”, but he has also become very popular for his change in appearance, and it is that not only the false news of his death has gone viral on social networks, but also of an illness that made him drastically change his image. Know the details!

Jaden Smith’s disease

Although Jaden has had to deny his death, the actor has confirmed that there were indeed significant concerns about his health, which declined noticeably when he was a teenager.

It all started 8 years ago, when Jaden was hospitalized in Los Angeles when the young I was 15 years old due to a “severe medical problem”. Additionally, many images of the actor with a bad countenance had been popularized, and a nutritional deficiency was reported at the same time.

And it is that the actor does not have a birth disease, but propitiated by himself since he hastily became vegan without the authorization or guidance of a doctor, and over time, he suffered from multiple deficiencies.

During his hospitalization, the family learned that Jaden had a serious deficiency of Vitamin B12, Omega 3 and Vitamin D. The doctors immediately asked him to change his diet to recover and, although he did not agree at first, he had to agree to a new eating plan.

In September 2019, Jaden sat down with his parents during the show of “Red Table Talk”, and revealed that both actors had to intervene with their son about his lifestyle after they learned that his health was being affected by his eating habits.

“Will and I had something like an intervention with Jaden because he’s now vegan, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein. So he was decaying. He looked drained, he was tired and he wasn’t getting the nutrients he needed,” Jada said.

Will continued, “She had dark circles under her eyes, there was a bit of a gray cast to her skin. We got nervous, but you definitely look better.”

Jaden Smith could not escape the scrutiny of his parents and revealed that, at that time, he could not decide between a vegan and a vegetarian diet. He also admitted that he only ate 2 or even 1 time a day: “Maybe a big meal and I was like ‘Oh, you know, I forgot'”.

When his parents spoke publicly about this issue, Jaden was obviously upset. And it is that, in another episode, she mentioned that people began to treat him differently after it became known that she had eating problems.

“After that last episode, I was walking down the street and people were like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you sick, do you need anything, can I get you some water?'” he said.

But after all that happened, Jaden realized that his parents only wanted what was best for him. And in December 2021, he revealed that he was still working to recover your digestive health, confirmed that he remained in constant contact with his doctors to receive the supplements and adequate protein, which are part of his diet.

“It’s like a password that I have to find for my body. Now I have uploaded 5 kilos, but I feel that I can already maintain this weight. I can already get muscle,” she said. “That’s a lot different than how I was at Coachella (2019), where it was just bones.”

Do you remember those photos?