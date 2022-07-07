Italian preview in Giffoni with Lillo and Maccio Capatonda!

The expectation is growing for the Italian preview of DC League of Super-Petsthe new animated feature film signed by Warner Bros. Pictures and based on the popular characters of the DC Comics which will be presented at Giffoni Film Festival 2022.

The date for the preview of DC League of Super-Pets is set for July 29thwhen to present the animated film exclusively to those present at the Giffoni will be Lillo and Maccio Capatonda: the first, who already in the last edition of the festival had won the affection and attention of the boys, this time returns to tell his adventure as the voice of Krypto Superdog, while the second will be the voice of Ace the Bat-Hound. After the preview at Giffoni, DC League of Super-Pets will be in Italian cinemas from 1 September distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In the film (watch the latest DC League of Super Pets trailer), the inseparable best friends Krypto Superdog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets consisting of Ace the Bat-Hound, MP the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel, to manage. their newly discovered powers and help him save the superheroes.

Jared Stern, expert screenwriter and consultant for the films of the saga of LEGO, makes his directorial debut in an animated film on a screenplay co-written with his longtime collaborator John Whittington and based on the characters DC and Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. For more insights, check out the first DC League of Super Pets trailer with Keanu Reeves as Batman.