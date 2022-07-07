it will cost a third of Scamacca

Manchester United opened the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo for a very specific figure. This is practically a third of the sum that PSG is about to pay Sassuolo to have Scamacca in Paris.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended up on the market again and the Manchester United is ready to please the Portuguese who has decided to leave the Red Devils. The future of the player is not yet clear and obviously scares any club for his excessive costs. At United, he made about 28 million a year, a considerable amount considering his age: 37. On Cristiano Ronaldo the interests of various teams have been registered, from the Premier to the Bayern in the Bundesliga up to rumors from Italy between Rome and Naples. Assumptions, open discussions and ongoing negotiations that require great attention given the delicacy of the operation. So here is the turning point he expected.

CNN, through the revelation of the Portuguese correspondent Bruno Andrade, makes it known how Manchester United had accepted the pressure of the player and was willing to sell him. But on one condition: only for a figure per its price tag of 15 million euros (or 13 million pounds) which is equivalent to the expense made only last summer to get him from Juventus. This way the Red Devils would have no negative impact on the balance sheet. Only in this way can negotiations be opened with potential interested parties. The player’s absence from United training, in fact, immediately set off an alarm.

Bayern Munich, but above all Chelsea are on the trail of CR7 who could fly to London and live this umpteenth adventure in the Premier League after the two experiences at United and precisely the one with the Blues. It will not be easy to close this operation but there are all the conditions to do so as long as the 15 million requested by Manchester are paid. A negligible figure if you think about the technical value of the player also shown in the course of the last season in the Premier. Practically a third of the cost of the card that PSG is paying to Sassuolo to have Gianluca Scamacca in the squad. The Roman striker of the neroverdi, on which both Juventus and Inter had slammed since last summer, is in fact about to be sold for 50 million euros.

Rai announces Cristiano Ronaldo to Rome: “It will be a mega event with Totti”. But something is not right

Gianluca Scamacca is about to be sold to PSG against a figure of 50 million put on the plate by Sassuolo.

Figures absolutely far from the 15 million that will be spent by the company that will decide to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in pink and take on his enormous salary. The owner of the Blues, Boehly, is a big fan of Ronaldo even if until a few weeks ago Thomas Tuchel still needed to be convinced to carry on this negotiation. A £ 14 million bid is £ 6 million lower compared to the 19.7 million pounds that United paid Juventus last summer to let him go. Ronaldo still has a one-year contract with Manchester United but is said to be eager to leave to continue playing in the Champions League. Red Devils’ new manager Erik ten Hag wanted Ronaldo to stay and help the team in reviving the club.