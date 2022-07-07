‘It doesn’t matter if it’s Zlatan or Chicharito; if he’s from the Galaxy, I’m going against him’

Los Angeles Football Club and the Galaxy the reflectors of the MLS will take this day, as they will star in another edition of the Traffic Classic this weekend.

Despite facing one of his great friends in football as he is Javier Hernandez, Carlos candle He does not forget the rivalry between both teams, for which he assured that he will go out to win the match.

“I’m going against everyone, I’m going against everything that has the Galaxy shield, I don’t care if it’s Zlatan or Chicharito. If he has the Galaxy shield, he’s my rival and I want to beat him, no matter who they put on, I’m going to do the same, my goal is to win and score a goal and that my team does well,” he said at a press conference.

Likewise, Carlos candle spoke about the arrival of Giorgio Chiellini to the LAFC, ensuring that he is a player who will bring a lot of experience to the team, both on and off the pitch. And it is that he assures that he will help him lead the Los Angeles team.

“We know all the career he has, all the experience, the important games he has played in his life, I think that will help the team a lot because we have a young group and that experienced people come, who know how to play this type of game or playoffs, helping teammates to be in better positions, I think it will help us in all of that Giorgio (Chiellini).

“He is going to be the leader in defense and so I have concerns above, him below, share that responsibility a little and that everything flows better. It is something that we had lacked and that he can provide us with that,” said the Mexican attacker .

