Is Kesha the paranormal detective we deserve?

This also happened: Kesha, a pop star famous for songs like TiK ToK, Timber and many others, she has turned to the paranormal. Not entirely new for those who follow her on social networks (like me, I’ll say it right away): it is not the first time that her animals – as she calls her fans – they see her at work on similar issues. First it was podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, a series in which he chatted with guests like Alice Cooper, St. Vincent and some experts in the occult, on themes such as alternative religions, but also unicorns, mermaids and witches. Now, however, it is TV: it comes out Conjuring Kesha, starting July 8 on Discovery +. Six episodes in which the singer-songwriter invites some celebrity friends to visit haunted or sinister places with her. A really nice show of affection, yes.

But that’s exactly what happens on the show. The press release reads: “Kesha is a superstar of music, but perhaps people don’t know that she is also involved in the paranormal (speak for yourself, nda). When she’s on tour, her band and crew beg her to stay in normal hotels but she doesn’t want to, in fact, she takes them to haunted hotels, which have terrifying stories, to investigate paranormal activity. There is something in Kesha’s brain that needs to be scared and to put herself in difficult situations in which to test her limits. ” Those shift workers earn their salary.

The first episode, the only one that we have the opportunity to view before the official release, is set in one of the more places creepy that there may be: a former penitentiary. Not just any one, but one where about 10,000 inmates died. We are in Tennessee. Kesha’s guest comedian and actress Whitney Cummings. Ready to cross the entrance, the two are still in the parking lot when “a presence” grabs Cummings’ wrist, who she screams and tries to get back to the car. Then they finally find the courage to go inside to meet the former director (“I worked here from the 1980s to closing, in 2009”), who she talks about ghosts and demons as if she were talking about lipsticks. Kesha and Cummings nod silently. Then two other women arrive, I don’t quite understand who they are, who begin to tell those present about the demon Creeper, an entity that crawls on the ground like a spider. Screams and sighs follow. It goes on like this a bit throughout the episode, with Kesha filming statements and locations with her 90s camera, all with an operator filming her using her 90s camera.



At a certain point, however, strong weapons are needed: it’s time to call a demonologist to safely explore even the most remote points of the structure. He arrives, equipped with a bell “he calls angels” and a machine that beeps if there are strange presences. It seems to work, you hear many, many beeps.

Kesha and her host roam the cells looking for dark presences, like two Ghostbusters. Except, unlike the Ghostbusters, they get it right (and I’d like to see you). They find something, the beeps become loud and clear, a kind of communication is established with a mysterious entity. Who is? Is it the creeping demon we told you about earlier? We don’t do spoilers.

The first episode and perhaps also the series, if we understand the trend a little, is a bit of a mix between Mystery with Adam Kadmon e Witches, early seasons, with the Halliwell sisters trying to figure out if the place is haunted by demons (bad, very bad) or simply by ghosts (more manageable, it seems). “You don’t have to piss off demons,” Kesha says, scared to death as she comes out of the penitentiary. Here, too, we do not feel we can blame you.

The format follows similar experiments by other pop stars and celebrities. Demi Lovato launched Unidentified with Demi Lovatomore UFO oriented (below is the incredible scene of when he sings his song Skyscraper to an extraterrestrial entity), but Kristen Stewart is also working on her show on the mysteries of the paranormal.



Why this interest from celebs? Kesha explains it this way: «It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal search for something bigger than me. This motivated my art, my music and gave my whole life purpose. It is an eternal search for proof of God ”. Will he find it? Judging from the first episode there is some doubt, but we are here to surprise us.



In summary, Conjuring Kesha will leave paranormal lovers without too many new revelations. All the others, however, will appreciate the more comical side. Amidst astonishment, fear and noteworthy declarations (“I like to be scared, but at the same time I don’t want to be possessed by a demon”), Conjuring Kesha it will give you a bit of the effect of a rehearsal of a reality show with VIPs. The mole, given that we are back in the air on Mediaset, but set in hell, with the protagonists running away from machines that play and decide to stop the activities because “you need to know your limits”. Arm yourself with a bell and start the journey.