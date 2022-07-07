In “Thor: Love and Thunder” a cosmic entity from the Marvel universe appears

ATTENTION: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

In Thor: Love and Thunder – the new Marvel Studios-produced movie hitting theaters this week – features a powerful cosmic entity from the comics, here making its first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Eternity.

Created in 1965 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for a Doctor Strange story, in the comics Eternity represents the passage of time in the Marvel universe and is part of a group of avatars symbolizing the main universal forces, along with Infinity, Death, Oblivion and other. Of these, however, Eternity is the most powerful. Also representing all of life, it is the exact opposite of Death.

The form Eternity takes in the comics is very similar to the one seen in Thor: Love and Thundercharacterized by a dark silhouette dotted with stars and planets, with a sort of humanoid-like mask divided in half.

The first appearance of Eternity in the Marvel comics

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternity remains a very powerful cosmic entity. Located at the center of the universe and reachable through the Bifrost – the rainbow bridge of the Asgardians – it seems to be foreign to the concept of time. Instead, the individuals of the galaxy turn to him to request that a desire be fulfilled (in the case of Gorr the slaughterer of the gods, that of bringing his daughter back to life).

Released on July 6, Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the thunder god movie saga after Thor, Thor: The Dark World And Thor: Ragnarok. Directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, it also features Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the butcher of the gods), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

