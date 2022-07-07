In the first tv the last chapter of the Spider-Man saga, revealed identity Spider-Man – The Mohican

He arrives on first tv the latest thrilling chapter in the Spider-Man saga: Spider Man: No Way Home, Friday 15 July at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Cinema 4K (and at 9.45 pm also on Sky Cinema Spider-Man), streaming on NOW and available on demand, also in 4K quality. A superproduction with record takings with almost 25 million in Italy, a figure that made it the best collection of the season, and over 1 billion and 800 million in the world. Directed by Jon Wattsyou see Tom Holland go back to wearing the Spider-Man suit once again. With him in the cast we find Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Defoe.

For the first time in cinematic history, Spider-Man’s identity is revealed, bringing his responsibilities as a Super Hero into conflict with his normal life and putting the people he cares about most at risk. When he enlisted the help of Doctor Strange to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains that Spider-Man has ever had to fight in any universe. Now Peter must overcome his greatest challenge, which will not only alter his future forever, but also the future of the Multiverse.