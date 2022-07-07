If there are memes there is success

Every weekend the business media release information that is now routine: which movie grossed the most money at the box office USA.

During the pandemic, the numbers moved a lot, and in fact we had several films that were stopped for months, even years, waiting for the pandemic to end and they could be released in large theaters. Ghostbustersfor example, and, above all, Top Gun: Maverickwhose premiere was scheduled for the summer of 2020 and did not see the light until 2022.

Many films, instead, went directly to streaming services, and even some that were screened in cinemas –such as Fantastic Beasts– reached television faster than before. The world of entertainment changed, perhaps forever.

At the same time, social networks, particularly TikTok, have changed what happens around the tapes themselves and our interaction with them. Namely: the power of platforms like TikTok already influences the success of movies, from the box office to cost effectiveness long-term.

This was already happening before Covid; Perhaps the first great example of a movie that is still valid today in the form of a meme –and therefore a franchise– is Furious 7the seventh part of the Fast and Furious franchise, which is due to reach its tenth installment next year.

Specifically, the final scene, in which the characters of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel they diverge paths and say goodbye, is now the basis for countless memes both sports and politics, as you can think of.

Furious 7, by far, has been the highest grossing film in the series, and almost eight years later the meme continues.

It is, in a way, the digitization of the phenomenon”word of mouth”, or the shared word: before the success of a film depended on the conversation between people; if a friend recommended something to us, we saw it. The phenomenon was repeated several times, and a film that was perhaps not so famous collected millions at the box office.

Now it’s different. Take, for example, the new Minions sequel, released this weekend. The film, by far, broke box office records for the 4th of July, America’s biggest holiday weekend. He beat one of the many Transformers, which like the Marvel multiverse, are designed to entertain through action sequences. In general, that was the pattern: action kills anything. Not anymore.

We all know the Minions. Some of us laugh more than others. But they are ubiquitous: they have songs, short films and lots and lots of merchandise. However, they have never stood out as films that offer more than momentary entertainment. For comparison: the durability of a Pixar movie is much greater since the plot and the issues it touches on are much more complex than something like Minions, where the humor often comes from one of the oldest formulas, the pastelazo.

So how is it that a movie that can be confused with so many others in its universe – there are two lines, the Minions alone and Despicable Me – can generate so much revenue?

For two reasons. The first, for marketing, which never dies. As has been well explained in other spaces, the Minions lend themselves to any product. The Minions sponsor whatever; Not so Mickey Mouse. That flexibility has made them continue to be present in the world even in years when they don’t have movies in theaters. They refuse to disappear.

The second, the memes. Generation Z, whose sense of humor is peculiar, has made Minions – like Shrek before – their flag. Even this newspaper has reported the new fashion of this generation: dressing up in suits and going in groups to the functions of the yellow villains. It doesn’t make much sense, but like all Z memes, the digital jumped to the real thing.

Absurd? Totally. Fascinating? Also. The new generations reinterpret their relationship with movies and thereby change relationships that we thought were written in stone. As with stocks –Gamestop, cryptocurrencies–, the young Zs are beginning to change things that we thought were written in stone.

The opinions expressed in this text are the responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the point of view of your employer.