‘I always think it will be the last time’ – El Financiero

More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films behind him playing ‘Thor’, Chris Hemsworth returns with the most surreal version of Marvel in Thor: Love and Thunderalthough the actor confesses that every time he plays it he is convinced that they will not call you again.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. whenever i play it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel won’t want me back,” he admits to Efe before the premiere of the fourth film about the most famous Viking in the superhero franchise.

One of the last ‘avengers’

not even be one of the last avengers that resist on the big screen, after the goodbye of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow, gives Hemsworth peace of mind, whose film career is closely linked to his signing by the Marvel factory in 2011.

“The first time it was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged in this universe,” he recalls.

Since then, the Australian actor has been making his the character of ‘Thor’an insipid Viking with a statuesque physique and links to Norse mythology, until he becomes a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make wrong decisions and distance himself from the people he loves.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo film focused on the character, exploit this emotional debacle like no previous installment to offer the most surreal and risky version of Marvel to date.

“We shot like seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation Hemsworth reviews. But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi, a coherent story with a message was later put together.

After turning the saga 180 degrees with Thor: Ragnarök (2017), the filmmaker Taika Waititi reprints his stamp on a continuation that does not take the epic of superheroes very seriously and focuses, humorousin the search for emotional balance of its protagonist.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the character drags the pain of the sorrows he has suffered in recent missions and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear on the tape) with unexpected results.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth reunite

The most unpredictable is the meeting of ‘Thor’ with his great lovethe astrophysicist Jane Foster, in full mission and after “8 years, 7 months and 6 days”, according to the protagonist.

Not even Natalie Portman herself expected to embody her again when in 2016 she assured that her work in the franchise “had finished”.

For the new film, Waititi has transformed Foster into Mighty Thor, who appeared in the original comics more than 50 years ago as a female version of Thor who shares his powers and he appropriates his famous hammer.

Thus, Thor’s journey becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks, full of irony and heavy metal rhythm in which the couple and the rest of the companions must settle their differences while fighting Gorr, a villain known as the Butcher of the Gods, willing not to leave a single deity alive in the world.

“Everything Thor does has to do with the experiences and trauma who has lived in the past,” says Hemsworth.

Baroque, crazy landscapes and kitsch aesthetics wrap up a film that shows that Thor, under the baton of Waititi and Hemsworth’s experience, is one of the most complex and Marvel charismatics.

A tone of its own that has made the character the only member of the avengers which returns to have its own feature film in a stage currently dominated by Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and experiments like Eternals.

“I don’t know what Disney and Marvel are up to, but if they decide to bring me back, I will be happy to return. It’s been a lot of fun,” says the actor.