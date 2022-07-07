Hulu ranking: the movies preferred this day by the American public

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

1. Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink

Pain, passion, love: enter the mind of Machine Gun Kelly. (FILMAFFINITY)

two. Super cool

Best friends, Neil and Gilbert start their senior year of high school with high hopes and aspirations. Neil has always fantasized about being cool enough to date his longtime crush and Gilbert has always dreamed of being a social media superstar. After what is, by all accounts, a very disappointing and embarrassing first day at school, Neil makes a magical wish to be cool just at the magical moment the clock strikes 11:11. The next morning, Neil wakes up to a reality that comes straight from the comics of his dreams.

3. Owners of the street

Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) is a veteran Los Angeles police officer who is having the worst time of his life after the death of his wife. When evidence implicates him in the execution of a fellow officer, Tom is forced to go against everything he’s ever known on the force, questioning the loyalty of everyone around him…

Four. Men in Black: International

The Men in Black have always protected Earth from the scum of the universe. Now they must tackle their greatest threat to date: an insider inside the organization.

5. Good luck, Big Leo.

Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher, longs for some adventure and sex. good sex Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and something like a life, but she never had good sex from him. Now that Robert is long gone, Nancy puts her plan into motion and hires a young male gigolo who goes by the exotic name “Big Leo.” In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy greets Leo. His appearance is as good as the picture of him, but what she didn’t expect was a great conversation. Nancy finds out that she likes him. And he likes her. With great sexual confidence, Nancy begins to relax. Over the course of their encounter, the power dynamic shifts and the characters’ masks begin to crumble. Preview: Sundance Film Festival 2022

6. Conspiracy in Hollywood

A man implicated in the triple homicide of three Hollywood stars begins his own investigation. Needing help, he enlists two detectives to expose a conspiracy more explosive than either of them imagined.

7. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

8. Paranormal Movie 2

Having exorcised his ex’s demons, Malcolm starts fresh with his new girlfriend and their two children. After moving into his dream house, however, Malcolm is once again surrounded by strange paranormal occurrences.

9. idiocracy

After a failed military experiment, officer Joe Bawers (Luke Wilson) and prostitute Rita (Maya Rudolph) wake up five hundred years in the future, in a dystopian world where natural selection has favored the dumbest, because they reproduce more. This has resulted in a stupid and ignorant humanity, so Joe discovers that he is the smartest man on the planet. He soon becomes a close advisor to the President of the United States, the eccentric Camacho (Terry Crews).

10. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

